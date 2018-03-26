IWSL Job Vacancy : Accountant – Apply
Integrated Warehousing Services Limited was established to provide Comprehensive Warehousing Services, Control and Risk Management Services to Banks and Non-Banks Financiers for Custody Transfer, Receipt and Release of pledged imported or locally sourced goods.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Accountant
Requirements
HND, B.Sc
Warehouse experience 2 to 5 years must have worked in an audit firm.
Application Closing Date
5th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Curriculum Vitae to: info@iwsng.com
