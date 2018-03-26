Guinness Nigeria Plc New Job : Head of Consumer Planning and Research – Apply Now

Guinness Nigeria Plc is a major market for Diageo: Guinness Nigeria operates in the unique and fast growing alcohol industry of over 15mhl beer potential. It is the only company that does Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) in Nigeria. It’s an on trade dominated market but with a fast growing off trade channel.Head of Consumer Planning and Research

Context of the role

Guinness Nigeria is a focused business unit that delivers significant volume and profit to Diageo (parent company).

Consumer planning has a critical role and responsibility for proactively identifying and driving consumer insights into the business

Purpose of the role

To champion & drive world class understanding of consumer attitudes, motivations and trends that can be leveraged to grow our brands

To be the custodian of consumer insights

To build an understanding of the consumer which is:

Based on issues & opportunities

Rigorous & grounded

Compelling / easy to understand

Proactive & timely

To ensure that brand strategy & communication is founded upon a deep understanding of the consumer

To deliver Measurement and Evaluation for key advertising and promotional projects

Top Accountabilities

Brand planning

Work closely with the brand teams to ensure that market and consumer insight drives the brand strategy and marketing activity; evaluating marketing activity; GAME planning & managing continuous brand tracking and feedback

Market planning

Manage, monitor, interpret and communicate trade data (including local trends and sales trends); portfolio planning (including Consumer Scope segmentation, pricing etc.) and ad hoc data to the business (marketing, customer marketing, and strategy)

Innovation planning

Work closely with the innovation team to develop, test and evaluate new concepts, products or brand extensions for the market

Qualifications and Experience Required

Graduate

6-8 years’ experience either within an FMCG organization with a planning, brand & consumer focus, or a research agency background

Experience in both quantitative and qualitative research techniques

Experience of the drinks industry is advantageous however not essential.

