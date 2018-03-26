Group Business Development Executive at Meristem Securities Limited – Apply Now
Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company.Group Business Development Executive
- Job Type Full Time
- Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
- Experience 2 years
- Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development
A Business Development Executive cultivates opportunities for the development of the businesses across the group and plans strategies to target potential clients and customers. Our would-be Business Development Executives are the pioneers in business development, service and product innovations; therefore, they need to upgrade themselves regularly with relevant knowledge, skills, current industry trends and maintain good relations with potential business entrepreneurs.
- They are always required to work closely with all business developers across the group and are expected to have a charming and impressive personality.
- Understanding of financial and capital markets.
- Ability to analyze data and seek creative solutions to problems
- Understanding the current and future perspectives of the company and developing strategies for competitive growth accordingly
- Engaging in active customers prospecting, profiling, acquisition and on-boarding.
- Ability to manage relationships with client counterparts and establishing good working relationship
- Researching and analyzing the economy and market situations to find out new and better business opportunities
- Collaborating with clients and generating business deals that are beneficial for the businesses across group in the short to long run
- Finding out faults and loop-holes in the current business strategies and change them and help in preventing stagnancy in the business by implementing new ideas continuously
- Regularly interacting with the executive management and heads of business units of across the group to discuss pertinent business issues and strategies with them
- Engaging in discussions with the clients which help them in planning interesting business proposals which can be beneficial for the company and the clients
- Preparing compelling business cases and presentations to engage prospective clients, employees and management.
- Outstanding client relationships qualities and practices.
- Organizing & coordinating Knowledge Sharing Sessions (KSS) on Products & Services amongst staff across the group.
- Maintain comprehensive business development activities records & performance data of all staff across all business units for strategic purposes.
- Actively networking for business development, innovation and deals origination.
- Coordinate events & occasions for business developers across the Group
Desired experience
Minimum of 2 years of prior/cognate experience in the relevant field. Experience in sales, marketing, management, etc.
Studies
A bachelor’s degree is required, However, a master’s degree in any field but with keen interest/specialization in selling of financial services and products is preferable.
Minimum requirements
- A strategic thinker with quality experience in sales/business development
- Sound knowledge of financial services industry
- Visionary and help in making profitable future business deals.
- Analytical/Quantitative/Problem Solving Skills
- Creativity, Initiative and Commitment
- Excellent Oral & Written Communications skills
- Excellent Relationship Management skills
- Adherence to Firm Policies/Limits
- Prolific skills in deal origination, execution and Project Management
- Management of Diverse Workforce & Firm’s Resources
- Team Player Skills
Desired requirements
- Minimum of 2 years of prior/cognate experience in the relevant field. Experience in sales, marketing, management, etc.
- An MBA degree or any other relevant professional qualifications is an added advantage
Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.
