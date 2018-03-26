Group Business Development Executive at Meristem Securities Limited – Apply Now

Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company.Group Business Development Executive

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 2 years

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development

A Business Development Executive cultivates opportunities for the development of the businesses across the group and plans strategies to target potential clients and customers. Our would-be Business Development Executives are the pioneers in business development, service and product innovations; therefore, they need to upgrade themselves regularly with relevant knowledge, skills, current industry trends and maintain good relations with potential business entrepreneurs.

They are always required to work closely with all business developers across the group and are expected to have a charming and impressive personality.

Understanding of financial and capital markets.

Ability to analyze data and seek creative solutions to problems

Understanding the current and future perspectives of the company and developing strategies for competitive growth accordingly

Engaging in active customers prospecting, profiling, acquisition and on-boarding.

Ability to manage relationships with client counterparts and establishing good working relationship

Researching and analyzing the economy and market situations to find out new and better business opportunities

Collaborating with clients and generating business deals that are beneficial for the businesses across group in the short to long run

Finding out faults and loop-holes in the current business strategies and change them and help in preventing stagnancy in the business by implementing new ideas continuously

Regularly interacting with the executive management and heads of business units of across the group to discuss pertinent business issues and strategies with them

Engaging in discussions with the clients which help them in planning interesting business proposals which can be beneficial for the company and the clients

Preparing compelling business cases and presentations to engage prospective clients, employees and management.

Outstanding client relationships qualities and practices.

Organizing & coordinating Knowledge Sharing Sessions (KSS) on Products & Services amongst staff across the group.

Maintain comprehensive business development activities records & performance data of all staff across all business units for strategic purposes.

Actively networking for business development, innovation and deals origination.

Coordinate events & occasions for business developers across the Group

Desired experience

Minimum of 2 years of prior/cognate experience in the relevant field. Experience in sales, marketing, management, etc.

Studies

A bachelor’s degree is required, However, a master’s degree in any field but with keen interest/specialization in selling of financial services and products is preferable.

Minimum requirements

A strategic thinker with quality experience in sales/business development

Sound knowledge of financial services industry

Visionary and help in making profitable future business deals.

Analytical/Quantitative/Problem Solving Skills

Creativity, Initiative and Commitment

Excellent Oral & Written Communications skills

Excellent Relationship Management skills

Adherence to Firm Policies/Limits

Prolific skills in deal origination, execution and Project Management

Management of Diverse Workforce & Firm’s Resources

Team Player Skills

Desired requirements

An MBA degree or any other relevant professional qualifications is an added advantage

