Group Business Development Executive at Meristem Securities Limited – Apply Now

Group Business Development Executive at Meristem Securities Limited

March 26, 2018

Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company.Group Business Development Executive

  • Job Type Full Time
  • Qualification BA/BSc/HND   MBA/MSc/MA  
  • Experience 2 years
  • Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development  
 A Business Development Executive cultivates opportunities for the development of the businesses across the group and plans strategies to target potential clients and customers. Our would-be Business Development Executives are the pioneers in business development, service and product innovations; therefore, they need to upgrade themselves regularly with relevant knowledge, skills, current industry trends and maintain good relations with potential business entrepreneurs.
  • They are always required to work closely with all business developers across the group and are expected to have a charming and impressive personality.
  • Understanding of financial and capital markets.
  • Ability to analyze data and seek creative solutions to problems
  • Understanding the current and future perspectives of the company and developing strategies for competitive growth accordingly
  • Engaging in active customers prospecting, profiling, acquisition and on-boarding.
  • Ability to manage relationships with client counterparts and establishing good working relationship
  • Researching and analyzing the economy and market situations to find out new and better business opportunities
  • Collaborating with clients and generating business deals that are beneficial for the businesses across group in the short to long run
  • Finding out faults and loop-holes in the current business strategies and change them and help in preventing stagnancy in the business by implementing new ideas continuously
  • Regularly interacting with the executive management and heads of business units of across the group to discuss pertinent business issues and strategies with them
  • Engaging in discussions with the clients which help them in planning interesting business proposals which can be beneficial for the company and the clients
  • Preparing compelling business cases and presentations to engage prospective clients, employees and management.
  • Outstanding client relationships qualities and practices.
  • Organizing & coordinating Knowledge Sharing Sessions (KSS) on Products & Services amongst staff across the group.
  • Maintain comprehensive business development activities records & performance data of all staff across all business units for strategic purposes.
  • Actively networking for business development, innovation and deals origination.
  • Coordinate events & occasions for business developers across the Group

Desired experience
Minimum of 2 years of prior/cognate experience in the relevant field. Experience in sales, marketing, management, etc.

Studies
A bachelor’s degree is required, However, a master’s degree in any field but with keen interest/specialization in selling of financial services and products is preferable.

Minimum requirements

  • A strategic thinker with quality experience in sales/business development
  • Sound knowledge of financial services industry
  • Visionary and help in making profitable future business deals.
  • Analytical/Quantitative/Problem Solving Skills
  • Creativity, Initiative and Commitment
  • Excellent Oral & Written Communications skills
  • Excellent Relationship Management skills
  • Adherence to Firm Policies/Limits
  • Prolific skills in deal origination, execution and Project Management
  • Management of Diverse Workforce & Firm’s Resources
  • Team Player Skills

Desired requirements

  • Minimum of 2 years of prior/cognate experience in the relevant field. Experience in sales, marketing, management, etc.
  • An MBA degree or any other relevant professional qualifications is an added advantage

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

