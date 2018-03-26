Fresh Jobs at The House of Freedom (HOF) – Apply Now

The House of Freedom (HOF) is a network of Faith based-initiatives which include Ministerial Expressions, Non-Governmental-Organizations, Projects and Shared Services. The shared vision of the House of Freedom is governance, leadership, empowerment, social reformation and excellence.

HOF comprises of This Present House Lagos, This Present House London, God Bless Nigeria (GBN), Freedom Foundation, The WaterBrook (TWB), The Underground (TUG), Mount Zion and Holy Trinity.

Our culture and values in a nutshell speaks to placing our clients as priority, being passionate about what we do (and having fun in the process!) and teamwork. HOF is full of ordinary people with extraordinary minds who desire to do extraordinary things!Head, Legal

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 4 – 10 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Law / Legal

Core Working Relationships/Key Stakeholder: Pastoral Team, Senior Managers, Board Members, House of Freedom

Responsibilities:

Prepare and review agreements on behalf of House of Freedom and all its expressions as well as its affiliated Corporate entities;

Co-ordinate due diligence process required by House of Freedom and all its expressions as well as its affiliated Corporate entities;

Take part in negotiation and physical inspection of properties to be leased or purchased by House of Freedom and its expressions or affiliated Corporate entities;

Provide legal advice and recommendations on transactions involving House of Freedom and all its expressions as well as its affiliated Corporate entities;

Co-ordinate incorporation of new expressions or company required by House of Freedom, any of its expressions or its affiliated Corporate entities;

Liase with external regulatory agencies on compliance matters involving House of Freedom and all its expressions as well as its affiliated Corporate entities;

Liase with external Attorneys with respect to the prosecution of all court cases involving any of the expressions under House of Freedom or its affiliated Corporate entities;

Attend court session to represent House of Freedom or any of its expressions as well as affiliated Corporate entities

Provide legal support upon request from any department under House of Freedom.

Collate information required by external Solicitors in respect of filings or registrations to be carried out on behalf of House of Freedom or any of its expressions or affiliated corporate entities.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

You have a sound knowledge of all applicable laws, rules and regulations.

You communicate clearly, write well and speak eloquently.

You are possess the ability to prepare complex legal documents.

You have the ability to cope with high level of responsibility and with confidential matters.

Innovative, someone who thinks outside the box and see the bigger picture.

You have a curious mind and love to analyze things with the aim of solving them.

Ability to train, coach and motivate employees.

You are I.T Savvy, knowledgeable in the use of MS Office Suite.

4-10 years progressive experience in similar role.

BL and LLB

Application closes on the 6th April at 12noon.

go to method of application »

Head, Information Technology

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 6 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Insurance

Core Working Relationships/Key Stakeholder: Head, Information Technology, Team Members, Information Technology, All employees of House of Freedom Group

Responsibilities:

Support HOF’s Software Development and application.

Interfacing with stakeholders to understand their business requirements.

Ensure that the junior developer is able to understand the business context and value of his tasks, as well as how it impacts users.

Supervise the online streaming for all services, ensuring a seamless flow.

Prioritize the work of the team to ensure that you’re always working on the task with the highest impact, helping your client to meet their objectives.

Review code for potential performance issues, reusability, and/or anomalies.

Supervise and create intuitive, logical and dynamic user interfaces, UI design, and/or programming.

Supervise the analysis and composition of requirements, design of architectural and component software features, design and implementation of system, design and implementation of test plan, and documentation of final product.

Lead the team on researching on new technologies that push the boundaries and capabilities of design and provide insight on applying these to the development of software at House of Freedom.

Act as coach for team member.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

Are active in the technology ecosystem and on github.

Should be able to adapt to new languages, methodologies, and platforms to meet the needs of the project. Develop applications written in PHP and JavaScript and can work with Node Js, Laravel and CodeIgniter.

Experience with scaling web based applications and/or distributing mobile and desktop applications.

Knowledgeable in web server and Linux/Windows administration.

Proficient in ANY ONE of the following stacks: PHP, MySQL, Javacript /MEAN/PEAN/PERN/MERN, Java/Android

Have experience leading technical teams using Agile methodologies.

Innovative, someone who thinks outside the box and see the bigger picture.

You have a curious mind and love to analyse things with the aim of solving them.

You have a vibrant personality and communicate clearly, write well.

At least 6 years working in software development.

A minimum of Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related courses.

go to method of application »

Administrator/Technical Assistant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Reporting Line: Resident Pastor, TUG

Core Working Relationships/Key Stakeholder: Resident Pastor, TUG, Parents & Teachers of TUG, Employees of TUG, TUG Vendors, Key employees of HOF

Responsibilities:

Proactively identifies TUG data needs and advises the TUG team on effective and efficient ways to capture such data.

This is categorized under two (2) major headers: parent’s data and data of teenagers.

Weekly analyses of TUG data, preparation and distribution of weekly summary action points to the TUG team based on inferences from the data.

General TUG data administration and management (integrity and reliability) and leverages on relationship with other teams within HOF (junior church and double digits) for assurance of data completeness and accuracy.

Prepares weekly and monthly financial reports, with input from the financial and management reporting team.

Works with the TUG Pastor to prepare annual budget.

Monthly tracking of budget implementation and reporting of latest estimates which will guide budget realignment/adjustment, where necessary.

Manages TUG weekly requisition, payment, and expense retirement and procurement requests.

Coordinates all activities leading to Sunday, midweek or special services.

Supports the TUG Pastor to coordinate the monthly TUG teachers meeting.

Prepares periodic reports for each stakeholder group in TUG. These include:

Weekly activity report to TUG Parents

Weekly summary report to teenagers

Weekly summary report to HOF leader and parent’s board

Monthly and summary report to TUG Parents, HOF leaders and Parent’s Board.

Quarterly management report (including financials) to HOF leaders and Parent’s Board.

Reports for periodic TUG PTA meetings.

Monthly summary report to TUG teachers.

Manages communication to all stakeholder groups (teenagers, parents, HOF leaders, other HOF team members and parent’s board members) using the various communication channels available.

Manages TUG vendor interface and ensures that TUG receives value for money paid for these services

Manages Service Level Agreement (SLA) with TUG vendors and ensures that competitive prices are gotten for required services.

Serves as scribe to the TUG curriculum team.

Identifies TUG teacher’s training needs and coordinates TUG teacher’s training sessions.

Coordinates the TUG outreach ministry to secondary schools.

End-to-end coordination of TUG special events.

Works with the TUG age-group leaders to ensure top quartile delivery and implementation of tasks assigned by these leaders.

Leads the follow-up drive with TUG teachers, TUG members in diaspora, absentee teenagers, etc.

Works with the different ministry leaders to deliver their plans in line with the TUG vision.

Manages TUG online/social media platforms.

Manages TUG full-time personnel (the music team and any other full-time staff) and ensures top quartile delivery of required service.

Shares weekly/monthly TPH/HOF program update with TUG team to aid planning

Identifies key stakeholder personnel/departments in HOF and monthly updates organizational chart for these departments (name, phone number, email address, etc.) and shares with TUG Pastor.

Manages TUG teacher’s database, monthly contribution and key celebrations and drives implementation of one family among TUG teachers.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

Innovative, someone who thinks outside the box and see the bigger picture.

Balance priorities and cope with a demanding workload, often against tight deadlines.

You have a curious mind and love to analyse things with the aim of solving them.

You communicate clearly, write well and speak eloquently.

Excellent facilitation, coordination and interface management skills.

Self-starter, high achievement drive, commitment to quality.

Passion to continuously improve processes and ways of working.

Excellent interpersonal relationship with customer focus.

Good team working skills and personal flexibility.

You are I.T Savvy, knowledgeable in the use of MS Office Suite.

A minimum of Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent in Computing, Statistics, Social Sciences, Engineering or related disciplines.

At least two (2) years post-NYSC working knowledge and experience.

Method of Application

Interested candidates should please forward their CVs to vacancies@thispresenthouse.org. The job title should be the subject of the email.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)