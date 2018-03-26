Accounts And Operations Officer at Meristem Securities Limited – Apply Now

Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company.Accounts And Operations Officer

Reporting to the Head, Accounts and Operations, you will provide assistance in the day-to-day operations of the company. The Operations Officer is the primary interface between the portfolio management department and all internal and external parties. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Execution of funds/institutional client’s transactions as regards placement and liquidation in the interbank market.

Posting and reporting of monthly investment contribution, mutual funds etc.

Posting of money market and fixed income investments e.g. Fixed deposit, treasury bills (fresh deposits ,rollovers, terminations)

Daily Equity/Price list lodgement

Daily Valuation running on the application software.

Corporate Benefits declaration, dividend warrants postings and management on the software

Posting and lodgments of all Fund outflows and inflows into clients’ positions.

Generate a monthly balance score card to report operational performance for the week.

Preparation of income/balance sheet report

Daily call over of all transaction tickets

Weekly /Monthly reconciliation of accounts

Generate daily operations report

Any other task as assigned by Management

Desired experience

First degree. Preferably in Accounting, Economics or Banking and Finance

Minimum requirements

4 – 5 years’ experience in Accounts and Operations.

Any of MBA, MSc, ACA, ACCA, CFA or similar qualification.

Desired requirements

Strong interest in Financial Markets and keen intellectual curiosity.

Strong proficiency in PowerPoint and Microsoft Excel and other MS Office applications.

Team player with the ability to think and act independently.

Outstanding written and oral communication skills.

Quick learner, comfortable dealing with ambiguous and fluid situations.

Ability to multi-task; juggle multiple deliverables and perform under very demanding conditions.

Independent, excellent attention to detail and organizational skills.

Superior analytical & critical thinking skills; ability to make good decisions when faced with complex data.

High level of passion, integrity, creativity, inquisitiveness and self -confidence

