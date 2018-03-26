Accounts And Operations Officer at Meristem Securities Limited – Apply Now
Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company.Accounts And Operations Officer
- Job Type Full Time
- Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA
- Experience 4 – 5 years
- Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit
Reporting to the Head, Accounts and Operations, you will provide assistance in the day-to-day operations of the company.
The Operations Officer is the primary interface between the portfolio management department and all internal and external parties.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Execution of funds/institutional client’s transactions as regards placement and liquidation in the interbank market.
- Posting and reporting of monthly investment contribution, mutual funds etc.
- Posting of money market and fixed income investments e.g. Fixed deposit, treasury bills (fresh deposits ,rollovers, terminations)
- Daily Equity/Price list lodgement
- Daily Valuation running on the application software.
- Corporate Benefits declaration, dividend warrants postings and management on the software
- Posting and lodgments of all Fund outflows and inflows into clients’ positions.
- Generate a monthly balance score card to report operational performance for the week.
- Preparation of income/balance sheet report
- Daily call over of all transaction tickets
- Weekly /Monthly reconciliation of accounts
- Generate daily operations report
- Any other task as assigned by Management
Desired experience
First degree. Preferably in Accounting, Economics or Banking and Finance
Minimum requirements
- 4 – 5 years’ experience in Accounts and Operations.
- Any of MBA, MSc, ACA, ACCA, CFA or similar qualification.
Desired requirements
- Strong interest in Financial Markets and keen intellectual curiosity.
- Strong proficiency in PowerPoint and Microsoft Excel and other MS Office applications.
- Team player with the ability to think and act independently.
- Outstanding written and oral communication skills.
- Quick learner, comfortable dealing with ambiguous and fluid situations.
- Ability to multi-task; juggle multiple deliverables and perform under very demanding conditions.
- Independent, excellent attention to detail and organizational skills.
- Superior analytical & critical thinking skills; ability to make good decisions when faced with complex data.
- High level of passion, integrity, creativity, inquisitiveness and self -confidence
Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.
