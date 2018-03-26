Accounts And Operations Officer at Meristem Securities Limited – Apply Now

Meristem Securities Limited is a leading capital market conglomerate offering investment management and financial advisory services to our clients, we are recruiting to fill the following vacant roles in our company.Accounts And Operations Officer

  • Job Type Full Time
  • Qualification BA/BSc/HND   MBA/MSc/MA  
  • Experience 4 – 5 years
  • Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit  
  Reporting to the Head, Accounts and Operations, you will provide assistance in the day-to-day operations of the company.

The Operations Officer is the primary interface between the portfolio management department and all internal and external parties.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Execution of funds/institutional client’s transactions as regards placement and liquidation in the interbank market.
  • Posting and reporting of monthly investment contribution, mutual funds etc.
  • Posting of money market and fixed income investments e.g. Fixed deposit, treasury bills (fresh deposits ,rollovers, terminations)
  • Daily Equity/Price list lodgement
  • Daily Valuation running on the application software.
  • Corporate Benefits declaration, dividend warrants postings and management on the software
  • Posting and lodgments of all Fund outflows and inflows into clients’ positions.
  • Generate a monthly balance score card to report operational performance for the week.
  • Preparation of income/balance sheet report
  • Daily call over of all transaction tickets
  • Weekly /Monthly reconciliation of accounts
  • Generate daily operations report
  • Any other task as assigned by Management

Desired experience
First degree. Preferably in Accounting, Economics or Banking and Finance

Minimum requirements

  • 4 – 5 years’ experience in Accounts and Operations.
  • Any of MBA, MSc, ACA, ACCA, CFA or similar qualification.

Desired requirements

  • Strong interest in Financial Markets and keen intellectual curiosity.
  • Strong proficiency in PowerPoint and Microsoft Excel and other MS Office applications.
  • Team player with the ability to think and act independently.
  • Outstanding written and oral communication skills.
  • Quick learner, comfortable dealing with ambiguous and fluid situations.
  • Ability to multi-task; juggle multiple deliverables and perform under very demanding conditions.
  • Independent, excellent attention to detail and organizational skills.
  • Superior analytical & critical thinking skills; ability to make good decisions when faced with complex data.
  • High level of passion, integrity, creativity, inquisitiveness and self -confidence

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

