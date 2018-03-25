University of Twente-ITC Foundation Scholarship Programme in Netherlands, 2018 – Apply Here

Applications are called for at the University of Twente-ITC Foundation Scholarship Programme in Netherlands, 2018. The scholarships are available to OECD country students applying for the Masters Programme in Spatial Engineering.

The University of Twente is a is a public research university in Enschede, Netherlands. It offers degrees in the fields of social sciences, exact sciences and is highly specialize in engineering.

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.Scholarship Type:

Offers are available for pursuing masters programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are for the field of Spatial Engineering.

Scholarship Benefits:

These scholarships are partially funded.

To be taken in(Country):

Netherlands

Scholarship Number :

A number of partial scholarships are available from the ITC Foundation Scholarship Programme.

Eligible Nationality:

Citizens of OECD countries are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

To be eligible, the candidate must;

Residing in and being a national of a OECD country.

Has a complete Bachelor’s degree from a well-acknowledge university outside the Netherlands.

Relevant background for the field of study.

Not eligible for support under the Dutch system of study grants and loans.

Applicants must have IELTS score 6.5

Application Deadline:

Visa students: before June 1; Non-visa students: before July 1 and Dutch students: before August 15.

Application Procedure:

You are to upload essentially supporting documents such as

Copies of your degree certificate/diploma

Course record/academic transcript;

Proof of identity

Poof of English language ability

A motivation statement explaining why you wish to follow a particular course

Details of your educational and employment background.

How to Apply:

Before applying for the ITC Foundation Scholarship Programme you first should apply for the Master’s programme in Spatial Engineering through our online application system to become academically accepted.

You can begin the application by clicking on Apply HEREand get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)