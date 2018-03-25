St Hugh’s College-Open University Disabled Veterans’ Scholarships in UK, 2018 -Apply Now

The St Hugh’s College is making available scholarships fund at The Disabled Veterans’ Scholarships Fund in UK, which offer 50 disabled veterans, injured in, or due to, military service, access to free Open University education.

The Open University (OU) is a public distance learning and research university, and one of the biggest universities in the UK for undergraduate education.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Type:

Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate programme.

Field of study:

Full fee waivers will be available.

Scholarship Benefits:

Waivers will be available for a full undergraduate or postgraduate qualification, up to a maximum of 120 credits per seasonal academic year, 360 credits in total and not exceeding £18,000.

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

There are 50 scholarships available in 2018/19.

Eligible Nationality:

Disabled veterans from all over of world are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

To be eligible to apply for the scheme you must meet all the following criteria:

start OU study in the 2018/19 academic year.

Be eligible for a UK fee.

is a disable as a result of, or in, military service.

Application Deadline:

1st August 2018

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Before you apply for the scholarship you will need to reserve a place on the first module(s) you would like to study this year.

You can then download an application form, complete and return this along with your supporting evidence.

You can begin the application by clicking on CLICK TO APPLY HERE and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

