ESDA Potential Energy MSc Scholarships for International Students in UK, 2018 – Apply Here

The UCL-Energy is calling for applications for ESDA Potential Energy MSc Scholarships for International Students in UK, 2018, for the study of Energy Systems and Data Analytics (ESDA) programme in the University College London.

University College London is a public research university in London, England, and a constituent college of the federal University of London.

Offers are available for pursuing MSc programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are for the study of Energy Systems and Data Analytics.

Scholarship Benefits:

Full tuition, accomodation and other expenses

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

There are two scholarships available.

Eligible Nationality:

The scholarships are open to UK, EU and overseas students.

Eligibility:

Candidates can be from any country but must hold an offer for the MSc in Energy Systems and Data Analytics for the 2018/19 academic year.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application must be written in English.

Application Deadline:

18th June 2018

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Please return this form via email.

The candidate must hold an offer, conditional or unconditional, of a place on the MSc in Energy Systems and Data Analytics at UCL in order to apply for the scholarship.

Submit your application for this degree at UCL in good time for the Admissions Office and the academic department to process and respond to your application.

You can begin the application by clicking on CLICK TO APPLY HERE and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

