Daiohs Memorial Foundation Scholarships for International Students in Japan, 2018-Apply Now

Applications are currently available for The Daiohs Memorial Foundation Scholarships for International Students in Japan, 2018, to study masters and doctoral degree programme.

This Foundation aims at granting scholarships to students or researchers, subsidizing research activities at universities and research institutes.The University of Tokyo is a public research university in Bunkyo, Tokyo, often cited as the most prestigious university in Japan. Academic Ranking of World Universities ranked the University of Tokyo 1st in Asia and 20th in the world in 2012.

Scholarship Type:

Offers are available to study Masters and Doctoral degree programme.

Field of study:

Scholarships are for the field the subjects in the university.

Scholarship Benefits:

Amount of up to 10,000 JPY/month

To be taken in(Country):

Japan

Scholarship Number :

Not Specific

Eligible Nationality:

This scholarship is open to International students.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship, you must meet the following requirements:

International students studying in a master or doctoral course who are 38 years old or younger, as of April 2nd.

In need of financial support.

are physically and mentally fit.

able to explain their research in Japanese.

Applicants whose first language is not English are to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level.

Application Deadline:

16th April 2018

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Applicants must submit the following documents to ILO. Application Form should be printed on the single page.

Application Form for Scholarship from private Foundations.

Transcript of your current program, or of your previous program.

Research plan.

Photo (4x3cm)

Certificate of Enrollment

Recommendation letter from your supervisor

Official income certificate for your household of last year.

You can begin the application by clicking on APPLY HERE

