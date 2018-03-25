AQM/Data Sets Studentship for UK and EU Students in UK, 2018 – Apply Now

Edinburgh Business School is offering opportunities at AQM/Data Sets Studentship for UK and EU Students in UK, 2018, at the Scottish Graduate School of Social Science for the year 2018-2019.

The Business School has a clear mission of developing effective and responsible leaders by creating insightful knowledge and inspiring minds in dialogue with the world around us.Scholarship Type:

Offer is available to pursue graduate programme.

Field of study:

A studentship for the project ‘Interpretable scoring models for understanding household financial distress’ under the supervision of Dr Belen Martin-Barragan and Dr Raffaella Calabrese.

Scholarship Benefits:

£14,777 + £4,260 tuition fees + £750 research training support grant + £450 overseas fieldwork support

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

Not Specified

Eligible Nationality:

Students from UK or EU countries are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

ESRC grants are available for students who:

Meet the residency criteria (EU or UK residency, see below for details)

Has or expectant of a First class or good 2.1 degree

Have a nomination by one of the ESRC eligible institutions

Hold a conditional or unconditional offer of a place in a relevant discipline on a PhD programme at an eligible institution (some institutions confirm offers of a place once the award of a studentship has been made)

Applicants whose first language is not English are to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level.

Application Deadline:

31st May 2018

Application Procedure:

You must submit your online application for the PhD programme by the scholarship closing date. Please note you will not be able to access the scholarship application form unless you have an admission to the University of Edinburgh.

The online scholarship application form is in EUCLID and can be accessed via MyEd, our information portal.

Log in to MyEd

When logging in to MyEd, you will need your University User Name (UUN) and password. If you require assistance, please see the University’s Student Systems support pages or contact our Admissions team at phd@business-school.ed.ac.uk.

Submit two academic references If your PhD in Management application includes two academic references.

Begin the application by clicking on APPLY HERE

and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

