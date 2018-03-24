Workforce Group Job Vacancy : Direct Sales Agent (DSA) – Apply Now
Workforce Group – Our Client, a leading Commercial bank is recruiting suitably qualified candidates for the position below:
Job Title: Direct Sales Agent (DSA)
Job Details/RequirementsWe are looking for qualified candidates not more than 32years old, and interested in working as Direct Sales Executive (DSE) with Monthly Sales Target: 30 Accounts.
Interested candidates must be a resident of the following locations: Ikeja, Ogba, Fadeyi, Palmgroove, Ilupeji, Oshodi, Magodo, Anthony, Onipanu, Agege, Obanikoro.
Kindly come with your CV, Credentials and be formally dressed.
Interested candidates will be resuming soon
This role is for B.Sc/HND and OND holders only.
Remuneration
Net Salary: N40K/month + Comm.
Application Closing Date
26th March, 2018.
Interview Date
10:AM- 26th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should come to the address below on the interview date above: Workforce Group, The Zone, Beside UPS, Gbagada Expressway, Gbagada-Lagos State.
Leave a Reply