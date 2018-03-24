Senior Software Engineer (Android) – Apply Here

Senior Software Engineer – Android

Duo Security

Austin, TX or Ann Arbor, MI Full Time/Local

Engineering at Duo builds, maintains, and enhances the usability and design of our products and services. In addition to our core services, the team manages all back-end services, other applications and endpoint devices, and provides emergency response to keep our systems running.We are Duo, and we’re here to democratize security for everyone. Our mission is to protect the mission of our customers like Facebook, Twitter, Kayak and Etsy by making security simple.

We’re a diverse crew of makers and builders, skaters and coders, filmmakers and DJ’s, teachers and students brought together by a shared belief in adding value to the world. This diversity allows us to bring an empathetic approach to solve some of the most complex global business and security challenges faced today.

What you’ll do…

As a Senior Mobile Software Engineer (Android) you will develop the next generation of effective security products for our customers. In today’s environment of unrelenting adversaries, you’ll work with Product Management, Product Design and Engineering to engineer products that ensure we continue being the most loved company in security. You will originate, build consensus around and deliver solutions emphasizing the security and usability our customers expect from Duo.

Skills you have…

You have 5+ years of Android application development experience

You’re well-versed in the following areas:

Android SDK, Activity lifecycle, rendering views on devices across the Android ecosystem, GCM, Google Play Services

Android networking libraries (e.g. RxJava, OkHTTP, Retrofit)

A backend language (e.g. Python, Ruby, Node.js)

You’re obsessed with app performance and automated testing

You thrive coordinating technical activities across multiple projects

3 Reasons why you should apply…

You grow by having the autonomy to operate in a challenging problem space.

You work best in teams of high-performers focused on a common goal.

You are delighted when your end-users are delighted and frustrated when they are frustrated.

This job may not be for you if…

You stress under the ambiguity of a problem and look to others for “answers”.

Your first instinct is point out why something can’t be done rather than solving for how to make it happen.

You tire at the thought of a steady, deliberate pace in both a product and company.

Does this sound like it was written for you? Excellent! Please apply and let’s explore this together.

