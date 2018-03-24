Rolex Wristwatches Given As Souvenirs At Dangote’s Daughter, Fatima’s Wedding

March 24, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

As true as it is, some guests at the wedding reportedly received Rolex wristwatches as souvenirs.

Rolex Wristwatches Given As Souvenirs At Dangote’s Daughter, Fatima’s Wedding

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *