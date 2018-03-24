PTK Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Inside Business Development Executive

PTK Consulting Limited – Our Client who is a Major Player in the Oil & Gas Sector has mandated us to recruit:

Job Title: Inside Business Development Executive

RequirementsAbility to source for new clients and maintain good relationship with clients

Follow up with Leads and convert them to buying customers

Additional Requirements:

Must have good communication skills

Must be a good team player

Candidate MUST have between 6 Months to 1 years work experience as a Business Development Officer in an Oil & Gas Company

Candidate must reside around Ajah or its environs

Salary & Benefits

Salary for the position is between 60,000 -70,000

Good Commission Structure

Training opportunities

Growth

Application Closing Date

30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application to: ptkconsultinglimited@yahoo.com using Inside Business Development Executive as email subject. Note: Only qualified Candidates that meet requirements will be contacted.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)