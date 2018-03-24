PTK Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Inside Business Development Executive
PTK Consulting Limited – Our Client who is a Major Player in the Oil & Gas Sector has mandated us to recruit:
Job Title: Inside Business Development Executive
RequirementsAbility to source for new clients and maintain good relationship with clients
Follow up with Leads and convert them to buying customers
Additional Requirements:
Must have good communication skills
Must be a good team player
Candidate MUST have between 6 Months to 1 years work experience as a Business Development Officer in an Oil & Gas Company
Candidate must reside around Ajah or its environs
Salary & Benefits
Salary for the position is between 60,000 -70,000
Good Commission Structure
Training opportunities
Growth
Application Closing Date
30th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application to: ptkconsultinglimited@yahoo.com using Inside Business Development Executive as email subject. Note: Only qualified Candidates that meet requirements will be contacted.
