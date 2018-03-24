Hewlett Packard Enterprise Job Vacancy : Computing Area Category Manager
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) creates new possibilities for technology to have a meaningful impact on people, businesses, governments and society. The world’s largest technology company and ranked 10 on the Fortune 500 list for 2012, HPE brings together a portfolio that spans printing, personal computing, software, services and IT infrastructure to serve more than 1 billion customers in over 170 countries on six continents. HPE invents, engineers, and delivers technology solutions that drive business value, create social value, and improve the lives of our clients. And at HPE, we know that our people and values are the most important elements in this success.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Computing Area Category Manager
Job ID: 3025026
Job Description
- The Computing Area Category Manager (CAF) ACM is the key person between CEMA Category and CAF Country team for any topic around business management and product management.
- He/She is also the key linkage between functions (Finances, Marketing, Sales) and Category.
- The ACM’s mission is to define and drive the CPS strategy for the countries he has the ownership based on key KPIs (revenue, margin, WOS, market share, …).
- As key interface between country and CEMA, the CAF ACM must have a detailed understanding of the countries business landscape and the country’s needs (Competition, product, feature, price, …) and ensure those are well understood by CEMA Central Category.
Responsibilities
- From Quarterly business plan (Game Plan) to Operational excellence (Right product with the right price at the right moment)
- Drives the Product portfolio, Product offering, Product mix
- Drives strategic initiative execution in the countries
- Controls Product Pricing and Margin, Promotion
- Ensures smooth Product introduction & End Of Life
- Supports Sales and marketing (Documentation, product trainings, presentation to customers/partners, …)
- Manage relationship with key Alliances partner
Education and Experience Required
- University or Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Finance
- Typically 5-8 years of professional experience with a combination of Marketing, Sales, Business Planning
- Consumer and/or Commercial partner management expertise OR End User Account management as an alternative
Knowledge and Skills Required:
- Solid understanding of the IT industry, computing vendors, and channel business
- Business Planning skills, comfortable to manage high complexity business planning and reporting
- Financial planning and modelling skills
- Negotiation skills and ability to frame the product value proposition to customers and partners
- Strong Communication skills at any level (internally and externally), Public speaking
- Professionalism & Teamwork
- Networking, Persuasion, Prospecting, Research, Writing
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
