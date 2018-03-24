ByteWorks Technology Solutions Limited Job Vacancy : Project Manager
ByteWorks Technology Solutions is a Software Development Company Registered with Corporate Head quarter at Abuja, Nigeria. We established to do business in Nigeria with RC Number 1133029. Our people have competencies spanning across numerous facets of enterprise engineering and solutions design; build, deployment and Integration. ByteWorks market differentiation comes from a special focus on building industry solutions with High Quality using mature production processes and uniform business practice across all our operations.We are currently recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Project Manager
Replying to the complaints that come as they come, while the Issues complained about are being logged.
Preparing reports or minutes of meeting (if any) and sending to the head project manager for review.
Ensuring the client completes the support request form for any support activity offered to the client and also logging it in an excel document such that the ID on the document for a particular support request is the same with the request ID on the form for the same support request. Also escalating to the project manager and the party responsible
Performing thorough internal QA on any process due for test and reverting necessary observations and changes to the party responsible. Following up on same
Compiling a report of the Issues received from modules stating the resolved and pending issues and sending the report out to the team. Following up on same
Scanning the support request forms and the attached documents for resolved issues and uploading to Google drive.
Compiling the support log of the complaints made
Creation and Execution of Project plans
Ensure client satisfaction
Execution of project within given shortest given time and budget.
Qualification
University Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or any related degree
Relevant Experience in IT
Application Closing Date
Not Specified
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidate should send their Application Letter, which must include class of degree and a CV: careers@byteworks.com.ng Note
The subject line would be the position advertised
CV and Application letter must be attached to the mail
For Applications to be considered, they must have the subject line.
