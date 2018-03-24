ByteWorks Technology Solutions Limited Job Vacancy : Project Manager

ByteWorks Technology Solutions is a Software Development Company Registered with Corporate Head quarter at Abuja, Nigeria. We established to do business in Nigeria with RC Number 1133029. Our people have competencies spanning across numerous facets of enterprise engineering and solutions design; build, deployment and Integration. ByteWorks market differentiation comes from a special focus on building industry solutions with High Quality using mature production processes and uniform business practice across all our operations.We are currently recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Project Manager

Replying to the complaints that come as they come, while the Issues complained about are being logged.

Preparing reports or minutes of meeting (if any) and sending to the head project manager for review.

Ensuring the client completes the support request form for any support activity offered to the client and also logging it in an excel document such that the ID on the document for a particular support request is the same with the request ID on the form for the same support request. Also escalating to the project manager and the party responsible

Performing thorough internal QA on any process due for test and reverting necessary observations and changes to the party responsible. Following up on same

Compiling a report of the Issues received from modules stating the resolved and pending issues and sending the report out to the team. Following up on same

Scanning the support request forms and the attached documents for resolved issues and uploading to Google drive.

Compiling the support log of the complaints made

Creation and Execution of Project plans

Ensure client satisfaction

Execution of project within given shortest given time and budget.

Qualification

University Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or any related degree

Relevant Experience in IT

Application Closing Date

Not Specified

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidate should send their Application Letter, which must include class of degree and a CV: careers@byteworks.com.ng Note

The subject line would be the position advertised

CV and Application letter must be attached to the mail

For Applications to be considered, they must have the subject line.

