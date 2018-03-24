Bill Gates At The Wedding Of Fatima Dangote & Jamil Abubakar In Lagos -Photo

March 24, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Bill Gate has made it to the wedding of Africa richest man,Aliko Dangote’s daughter wedding which took place yesterday in Lagos Nigeria.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *