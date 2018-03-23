Universal Banker Part Time Job

Universal Banker Part Time – Calgary, AB

Scotiabank – Calgary, AB

Requisition ID: 16047

Join the Global Community of Scotiabankers to help customers become better off.

Scotiabank has created a new role for the future of banking! Our new Universal Bankers will be the face, character and heart of our banks.

We are looking for an enthusiastic, driven individual who enjoys meaningful conversation and supporting others.

Do you…

Find it easy to initiate and maintain conversation?

Truly enjoy lending a hand and empowering those around you?

Feel comfortable using new technology and digital tools?

Want to make a new step in your customer-focused career?

If you answered “Yes!” to any of these questions, you may just be the perfect Universal Banker for our Scotiabank community!

We are looking for passionate, charismatic leaders who are excited by what Scotiabank offers. Knowledge and experience in banking are not necessary, however they are strong assets.

As a Universal Banker, you will work closely with customers to assist and support in all of their day-to-day banking needs. Some of the Universal Banker daily responsibilities include:

Assisting clients at an ABM

Training clients on mobile and online banking

Educating and promoting Scotiabank products

Partnering with the clients as they transact, troubleshoot and explore issues and solutions

At Scotiabank, we will empower and provide you with all the tools you need to succeed as a Universal Banker. Training on digital tools and basic sales skills will be included to ensure you can provide the highest level of support to customers and the community.

Does this sound like a perfect next step for your career?

The Universal Banker’s overall purpose is to provide customers with helpful and efficient service, while being flexible and adaptable. It is a key branch role with multi-faceted job responsibilities. The Universal Banker requires a thorough understanding of customer needs and the ability to effectively communicate all available options to customers, with the goal of making it easier for them to do business with Scotiabank and helping them become financially better off.

The Universal Banker will be the first person that the customer interacts with when entering the branch. They will act as a lobby manager; ensuring customers are appropriately triaged and/or assisted. This includes:

Understanding customers’ mindset when entering the branch, their needs, and being empathetic

Educating customers about personalized sales and service options that align to their needs;

Building customer confidence with digital channel capabilities;

Fulfilling simple sales transactions;

Processing day to day transactions; and

Resolving customer concerns.

In addition, the Universal Banker will refer customers to the appropriate Advisor for more complex advice discussions. The Universal Banker will achieve this by performing personable, efficient, straightforward and knowledgeable service and simple sales activities.

As a member of the Branch team, the Universal Banker is responsible for contributing to the Branch’s overall success by meeting defined targets for both service excellence activities and sales goals. They will contribute to the Branch’s sales targets by identifying and fulfilling simple sales opportunities to increase sales, revenue, and cross-sell with new and existing customers. This includes opening day-to-day accounts, fulfilling pre-approved credit opportunities, and working closely with the Branch Advice team to ensure the optimal experience for customers.

As Canada’s International Bank, we are a leader when it comes to inclusion. We are a diverse and global team, speaking more than 100 languages with backgrounds from more than 120 countries. We value the unique skills and experiences each individual brings to the bank, and are committed to creating and maintaining an inclusive and accessible environment for everyone. Candidates selected for an interview will be contacted directly. If you require accommodation during the recruitment and selection process, please let us know. We will work with you to provide as seamless a recruitment experience as possible.