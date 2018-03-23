Transsion Holdings Current Job Opening – Apply Now

TRANSSION HOLDINGS, the company formerly known as TECNO TELECOM LIMITED, established in July 2006, is a high-tech company specializing in the R&D, production, sale and service of mobile communication products. After years of development, TRANSSION has become an important part of the mobile phone industry and one of the major mobile phone manufacturers in the world. Currently, it has full ownership of three famous mobile phone brands TECNO, itel and Infinix, and an after-sales service brand Carl care.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: National Training Executive

Location: Lagos

Job Description

To coordinate and manage the activities of its’ training team as it applies to the organization.

Identifying training needs by evaluating strengths and weaknesses.

Ability to conduct cost-benefit analysis and calculate training ROI.

Ability to present complex information to a variety of audiences.

Mapping out training plans and schedules, designing and developing training programs

Choosing appropriate training methods per case.

Translating requirements into trainings that will groom employees.

Extensive knowledge of instructional design theory and learning principles.

Adequate knowledge of learning management software.

Familiarity with talent management and succession planning.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of HND in Business Administration or any related course.

Minimum of 2 years work experience as a Trainer, Training Facilitator or similar role.

Proven experience in designing multiple training events in a corporate setting.

Competencies:

Good communication skills

Must have passion for continuous learning

Must be an innovative thinker

Sound decision making and organizational skills

Excellent use of Microsoft office package

Strong computer and interpersonal skills

Ability to lead and manage a team effectively

Salary

N150,000 – N200,000.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: career.ng@transsion.com stating “National Training Executive” as the subject of the email.

