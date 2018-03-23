SQT Web Solutions New Job Opening – Apply Now

SQT Web Solutions is a TOTAL Web Services and Solutions provider specializing in creating responsive web designs, web development, online marketing, Online Startup Consulting and Strategy.

We empower people to startup their online business through development of responsive website solutions at an affordable cost.We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Title: Business Development Executive

Location: Abuja

Job Description

SQT Web Solutions is seeking a motivated individual with sales experience who wants to be part of a fast-growing organization.

SQT solutions ltd is a website design and development company. We are looking for someone who is comfortable working independently and as part of a team to join our sales and Business development team and as assistant to the MD.

SQT Web Solutions is growing Digital Marketing company located in Abuja, Nigeria. We specialize in website designing, Internet provision, and School Management Software.

Qualified applicants should be able to handle all aspects of the business development process, including identifying target clients, analyzing a company needs, a full understanding of website development and maintaining customer relationships.

Responsibilities

Generating new leads through

Networking, and referrals.

Keep a tidy desk/office

Attend meetings with Manager or individually

Decent professional dressing

Ability to represent the team on occasions and events

Easily Available (We prefer someone that lives not too far from town)

Identifying prospective clients and

Working to find leads given to specific target markets

Marketing of website services, Internet Solutions, Schoolmanagement products and other services offered by SQT

Following up with the prospective customer

Candidate Requirements

1- 2 years experience in business development, sale advertisements, marketing or any related field.

OND/Degree in any relevant field, but with high-performance level

Interpersonal skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Organized, detail-oriented, and excellent time-management skills

Strong computer skills, internet savvy, and ability to learn new skills with training

A strong work ethic: self-disciplined and self-motivated

Observant and passionate

Ability to work effectively with little or no supervision

Outgoing personality with strong

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to: careers@sqtwebsolutions.com

Application Deadline 15th April, 2018

