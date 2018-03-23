SQT Web Solutions New Job Opening – Apply Now
SQT Web Solutions is a TOTAL Web Services and Solutions provider specializing in creating responsive web designs, web development, online marketing, Online Startup Consulting and Strategy.
We empower people to startup their online business through development of responsive website solutions at an affordable cost.We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Business Development Executive
Location: Abuja
Job Description
SQT Web Solutions is seeking a motivated individual with sales experience who wants to be part of a fast-growing organization.
SQT solutions ltd is a website design and development company. We are looking for someone who is comfortable working independently and as part of a team to join our sales and Business development team and as assistant to the MD.
SQT Web Solutions is growing Digital Marketing company located in Abuja, Nigeria. We specialize in website designing, Internet provision, and School Management Software.
Qualified applicants should be able to handle all aspects of the business development process, including identifying target clients, analyzing a company needs, a full understanding of website development and maintaining customer relationships.
Responsibilities
Generating new leads through
Networking, and referrals.
Keep a tidy desk/office
Attend meetings with Manager or individually
Decent professional dressing
Ability to represent the team on occasions and events
Easily Available (We prefer someone that lives not too far from town)
Identifying prospective clients and
Working to find leads given to specific target markets
Marketing of website services, Internet Solutions, Schoolmanagement products and other services offered by SQT
Following up with the prospective customer
Candidate Requirements
1- 2 years experience in business development, sale advertisements, marketing or any related field.
OND/Degree in any relevant field, but with high-performance level
Interpersonal skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Organized, detail-oriented, and excellent time-management skills
Strong computer skills, internet savvy, and ability to learn new skills with training
A strong work ethic: self-disciplined and self-motivated
Observant and passionate
Ability to work effectively with little or no supervision
Outgoing personality with strong
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to: careers@sqtwebsolutions.com
Application Deadline 15th April, 2018
Leave a Reply