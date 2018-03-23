Nigeria Government Certifies Companies To Export Fishery Products

However, he expressed worry following the huge fish supply deficit of 2.1 million metric tonnes.

“Currently, annually our national demand is in excess of 3.2 million metric tonnes while the production is about 1.1 million metric tonnes from all sources resulting in a demand-supply gap of about 2.1 million metric tonnes.

In his earlier remarks, Director, International Partnership, WorldFish, David Shearer, said the organization gives priority to delivering aquaculture and fisheries solution.

“WorldFish is a global organization with head office in Malaysia. The vision is to be partnership of choice; delivering aquaculture and fisheries solution, delivering focus outcome. The nutrition delivering agenda is important in Africa. We do ensure fish on the table and also for policy investment direction.