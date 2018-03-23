British American Tobacco New Job Available – Apply Now

British American Tobacco is all about freedom of choice – whether it’s our people or our products. Combined with our entrepreneurial spirit, it’s what’s driven our phenomenal success. We started trading tobacco over a hundred years ago. Today, we’re a multibillion dollar company with more than 200 brands in our portfolio. With robust positions in each of our regional markets, our future looks equally bright too.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Master Data Analyst and Factory Scheduler

Job number: 21269BR

Location: Ibadan, Oyo

Appointment type: Permanent



Job Purpose and Key Deliverables

We are recruiting for a Master Data Analyst and Factory Scheduler to join the Operations team based in Nigeria (Ibadan factory)

The main responsabilities of the role:

Collating relevant details for the accurate population and timely submission of Data Management templates to the Regional Data Management Team, for the creation, amending and deletion of material codes in the R/3 instances and APO ensuring CORE compliance where relevant.

Maintain Purchase Information Records, Conditions and Source lists including their creation, amendment and deletion for products manufactured at the Ibadan and Zaria factories

Update BOMs based on approved specifications from QA

Provide support to the Factory Scheduler role to ensure seamless scheduling

Extension of Finished Goods, Semi Finished Goods, Wrapping Materials and Leaf in R/3, to include the maintenance of Sales, Purchasing, Materials Requirements Planning, Accounting/Costing and Work Scheduling views into the relevant plants associated with Nigeria, adhering to standards where defined.

Creation, amendment and deletion of WMS, leaf and Bill Of Manufacturing (BOM) for all products manufactured at the Ibadan and Zaria factories.

Creation, amendment and deletion of Routings, Work Centres; Production Versions associated to the relevant finished goods.

Essential Requirements

Engineering graduate

Min. 2 years experience gained in a manufacturing environment

SAP System – MM,PP & SD Modules.

Wrapping Material technology & Quality Assurance management systems.

Product Knowledge.

Desirable requirements:

Use of MS Office and application to data warehousing and management.

Report writing, logical and analytical skills and strong project management, presentation and communication skills

Effective communication and good interpersonal relationship skills

Application Deadline 9th April, 2018.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)