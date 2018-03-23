9Mobile Is Recruiting [2 Position] – Apply Now

9mobile, is a Nigerian private limited liability company. EMTS acquired a Unified Access Service License from the Nigerian Communications Commission in 2007. The License enables EMTS provide Fixed Telephony (wired or wireless), Digital Mobile Services, International Gateway Services and National/Regional Long Distance Services in addition to spectrum assignments in the 900 and 1800 MHz bands.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Head – Strategy, Architecture & Enterprise Solution Development

Location: Lagos

Job Summary

Directly responsible for translating the Corporate Strategy/Business Plan into an appropriate Information Technology(IT) strategy that defines how the IT organisation contributes to business success.

Develop, periodically refresh and govern the Enterprise IT Architecture and enforce compliance through the Architecture Review Board (ARB), Service Review Board (SRB), Change ControlBoard (CCB) & other relevant governance bodies.

Enable superior business performance by championing enterprise agility, innovation and on-time, value-based delivery through robust architecture principles & governance, excellent risk judgement and a relentless drive for IT-enabled business process optimization.

Communicate the value of EA across the organization. Drive for continuous alignment of IT actions/initiatives with business objectives and ensure that IT strongly contributes to achieving enterprise goals.



Principal Functions

Strategic/Tactical:

Lead the development and periodic update of the IT strategy to ensure that IT actions are appropriately scoped to deliver business value.

Define the blueprint that drives IT investment and continuously align IT actions with business goals.

Guide technology decisions, drive business cases/justification, ensuring alignment with business objectives and established architecture principles &standards;

Oversee and engender the implementation of reusable architectural artifacts and solution components that facilitate faster time to market, quick time to value, improved QoS/QoE, growth, profitability business agility, operational efficiency and IT cost efficiency/optimization.

Capture, preserve and maintain complex knowledge of the business and supporting technology landscape and distil into usable format for everyday business and technology decision support;

Establish andenforce architecture principles and standards through the platform of the Architecture Review Board (ARB), Service Review Board (SRB) and other architecture governance processes. Coordinate the activities of the ARB;

Enable enterprise agility (i.e. facilitate quick response to market dynamics and adoption of new business models) by taking out complexity and potential change inhibitors within the IT landscape.

Develop and maintain a roadmap of IT initiatives to deliver the target architecture for the realization of extant business vision and strategies.

Drive technology innovation to create business value in terms of improved business performance and ROI.

Develop and manage a fit-for-purpose framework for continuous capacity planning &monitoring with a view to proactively meeting and anticipating business demand across all IT systems.

Collaborate with other functional units to elicit input to the architecture development and governance process.

Operational:

Create and communicate models/artifacts that describe the enterprise architecture and enable its evolution. Ensure timely accurate and up to date documentation of the IT landscape.

Promote astrategy-led, integrative approach to solution design to business issues thattranscend functional boundaries.

Work with theProgram & Portfolio Management team to structure the IT program portfolioin a manner that guarantees quick time to value of the associated businessbenefits with minimal risk.

Act asstage-gate for approving all IT solution designs proposed as prerequisite forsolution build and implementation. Validate compliance to architecture principles at key developmentcheckpoints for solutions in development on the one hand and changes to thosein production on the other.

Drivebusiness process optimization and integration, covering enterprise applicationintegration and enterprise data integration (EAI & EDI) within bothinternal and external contexts.

Participatein CCB processes for governing operational changes to production andnon-production IT environments to ensure operational stability, good riskimpact assessment & mitigation and adherence to architecture standards and principle.

Produce infrastructure capacity plans to proactively meet the enterprise demand for IT services. Ensure alignment of capacity projections with those of other demand management/planning functions acrossall technology functions within the organization.

Providetechnical leadership for the implementation and integration of ITprograms. Own the design offit-for-purpose solutions to business problems by facilitating design workshopswith key stakeholders with strong emphasis on business value, risk and on timeto value.

Inter facewith 3rd parties, including vendors, OEMs, business partners and other external parties for solution design, integration and connectivity as the case may be.

Takeownership of technical project deliverables and ensure delivery to acceptable standards. Contribute to assessing business value delivered on these projects.

Perform other duties as assigned by the Chief Product and Information Officer.

Educational Requirements

First degree or equivalent in Engineering,C omputer Science/IT, or a related/relevant discipline.

Postgraduate and/or professional qqualifications inrelated fields and/or an MBA will be an added advantage;

Experience, Skills & Competencies:

Nine (9) to twelve (12) years work experience in a Telecom/IT environment with at least 3-5 years in solution architecture at managerial level with extensive stakeholder management exposure;

Prior, extensive hands-on solution architecture& development experience and knowledge of evolving trends in that domainare mandatory;

Extensive working knowledge and experience of theHuawei Intelligent Network (IN) and related components OR similar is required;

Sound knowledge of internal business processes, leading/emerging technologies, and developments within the mobile telecommunications industry and related ecosystems;

Experience in working through complex issues and providing alternative solutions. Adeptat communicating technical details to solution developers;

Ability to lead, influence and gain the confidence and respect of senior executives and functional leadership;

Highly developed business communications skill(verbal and written), team player, change agent, strategic and creative,excellent solution architecting skills and the ability to drive consensus and compliance from all areas within the company;

Ability to cope and deliver at satisfactorily high levels under intense pressure;

Exceptionalanalytical, quick-learning and critical thinking skills.

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply

Job Title: Director, Digital Business

Location: Lagos

Job Summary

Responsible for actualizing the Digital Business strategy. Directly responsible for translating theCorporate Strategy/Business Plan into an appropriate set of commercial initiatives specific to the Digital Business function

Drive the 9Mobile Nigeria Digital Business in the areas of content acquisition and monetization, Value added services (VAS), mobile advertising and adjacent services, in line with the thecorporate strategy

Responsible for ideation,evaluation, piloting, product development, partner development, launch, in-service management and P&L for products within portfolio.

Principal Functions

Strategic/Tactical:

Lead the Digital Services Business function with respect to product mix development, financial performance, customer experience, channel strategy through effective use of partners, people, systems and processes;

Oversee and direct all operations of the Mobile financial team and ensure that all opportunities are maximised by effective collaboration with all stakeholders;

Responsible for the identification of opportunities to use digital services to strongly deliver on the strategic objectives of the company and the development of related commercialization strategies;

Position 9mobile Nigeria as a leader in Digital Business Servicesspace in Nigeria;

Responsible for driving an operating model that delivers strongbusiness value from Digital Business Services – The successful person will beable to assess what is possible and profitable, identify untapped opportunitiesand align activities to capture this value;

Keep abreast and drive relevant & commercially-viable adoptionof global and local best practice as it relates to advances in the development and monetization of Digital Services;

Establish and maintain relationships with key internal and external stakeholders, notably the content producer community;

Contribute to corporate business planning as a member of the senior management team

Operational:

Oversee the design, delivery and in-life management of propositions (incl. as add on products and standalone services) for digital services to optimize/improve adoption and drive increased value share &other related performance metrics;

Oversee the implementation of all projects related to the development of Digital Services and ensure timely completion against clearlydefined plans/compliance to quality standards;

Oversee & collaborate with any supporting function onactivities targeted at the acquisition and retention of Digital Servicessubscribers. Establish and drive anoptimal framework/business model for partnering to deliver on businessobjectives and targets;

Contribute to the overallcommercial strategy and operating plans;

Own annual digital businessoperational plan and contribute at both high and detailed levels in thedevelopment of comprehensive business cases for all related productinitiatives;

Monitor and control the budgetary, personnel, operational andmaterial resource needs of the Digital Media unit to optimise performance,morale and enhance productivity;

Accountable for managing therisks associated with the Digital Business function;

Provide leadership and guidance to team members and managesubordinates’ performance towards the achievement of overall team objectives;

Manage team with diverse mix of skills, ensuring strong employeeengagement in line with corporate objectives;

Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reportsfor the attention of the Chief Product and Information Officer as well as theExecutive Management Team;

Perform any other duties asassigned by the Chief Product and Information Officer

Educational Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline from an accredited college/university preferred. Possession of an advanced degree, preferably an MBA, will be an advantage;

Experience,Skills & Competencies:

Twelve (12) to Fifteen (15) years work experience, with at least 5years in a senior management role in a multinational organization performing asimilar or complimentary role. Significant experience within the Telecomindustry expected. Strong previous experience in managingcross-functional teams and cross-functional responsibilities, managing businessunits and delivering against key result indicators;

Strongworking knowledge of relevant trends and hands-on experience in delivery ofproducts and services in the digital space are strongly required;

Strongand verifiable experience in leading organisation change in a commercialcontext is a mandatory requirement;

Experiencewith financial management, resource planning, and task prioritization, budget /cost control. Strong ability to processdata, extract actionable insights and drive timely execution;

Strong commercial orientation and expertise in the execution of a variety of business models is required

Previous experience and capabilities in leading strategy and/or operational teams;

A goodworking knowledge of the technologies underlying the delivery of digital servicesis required;

Experience inworking / negotiating complex issues, influencing, conflict resolution andproviding alternative solutions; The successful person in this role will have atrack record as a change agent that can combine strategic vision with the knowledge and discipline to make real / tangible change happen;

Demonstrable abilities in people and general management, product portfolio management, negotiation skills; strong can-do attitude, flexible and pragmatic thinking and result-oriented;

Highly developed business communications skill (verbal and written), solid team player, strategic and creative, excellent relationship management skills andthe ability to drive performance, consensus from all areas within the company;

Strong customer-centricity, risk management, and experience developing planning experience

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply

