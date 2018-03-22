PTK Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Procurement & Logistics Officer

PTK Consulting Limited – Our client, is a player in the Oil & Gas industry. They are into Logistics, Procurement & Sales of high- quality materials and services to support international Oil Companies.

They have all the multinational Oil Companies as clients and have mandated us to recruit suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Procurement & Logistics Officer

Job Description

Take action to reduce costs that are focused on creating greater efficiencies, economies of scale or better quality resources for a project team, department, or business unit.

Manage all logistics operation including all logistics assets in order to ensure timely, cost-effective delivery.

Work with freighters and clearing agents, cost and price analysis for services, etc.

Coordinate work efforts of others to ensure integration and completion of work against expectations

Evaluate and ensure that vendor performance meets or exceeds defined performance standards and adheres to overall company policies and procedures.

Bin card management, arrangement of items in store, secure store, carry out periodic counts, update records of issuance and receipt, etc.

Must be able to sell the Companies product

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs

Arrange business meetings with prospective clients

Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.

Provide trustworthy feedback and after-service support

Submit weekly progress/sales/marketing report

Work with other staff in delivering presentations as the need arises

Minimum Qualification / Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Management or related field.

Minimum of 2 years of related experience.

Certification in supply chain management would be an added advantage.

Knowledge/Skills:

Customer Relationship: Ability to facilitate and accelerate the business relationship based upon an understanding of the customer.

Legal Limitations: Knowledge of local legal limitations and Nigerian shipping laws.

Basic knowledge of Project Management to ensure successful delivery (on time, within budget, meeting agreed upon success criteria) to establish clear goals and accountabilities.

Good Microsoft Excel skills.

Good reporting skills.

Additional Requirement:

Proven track record in Sales and New Business Development activities and achievement.

Strong presentation/ communication skills with good understanding of business to business environment and excellent business acumen.

English: Speak, Read, and Write level ‘A’.

Strong Organizational Skills with a problem-solving attitude

Applicants should reside within Ajah, OR Lekki Axis

Application Closing Date

27th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: ptkconsultinglimited@yahoo.com using the Job Title as the subject of the e-mail. Note

Please if you do not meet the job specification, you do not need to apply

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

