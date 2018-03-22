PTK Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Business Development Executive (BDE)

PTK Consulting Limited – Our client is a player in the Oil & Gas industry. They are into Logistics, Procurement & Sales of high- quality materials and services to support international Oil Companies.

They are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Business Development Executive (BDE)

Job Summary

The ideal candidate Must have experience in Procurement, Logistics & Business Development and ability to improve the organization’s market position and achieve financial growth by identifying business opportunities, negotiating and closing business deals, building key customer relationships, and maintaining extensive knowledge of current market conditions.

Job Responsibilities

Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business.

Cold call as appropriate within the geographic area to ensure a robust pipeline of opportunities.

Tender/bid Management on NIPEX and individual company portals

Respond to RFQs on IOC Portals

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs

Arrange business meetings with prospective clients

Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.

Provide trustworthy feedback and after-service support

Submit weekly progress/sales/marketing report

Work with other staff in delivering presentations as the need arises

Ensure company documentation are up to date and are properly packaged for submission

Ensure payments for jobs executed received as at when due.

Build strategic partnership with both foreign (OEM)and local firms

Ensure validation of company registration with major IOCs and NOCs

Follow up on Quotes and Tenders submitted

Meet potential clients by growing, maintaining, and leveraging your network.

Identify potential clients, and the decision makers within the client’s organization.

Ability to resolve conflicts and handle issues timely to a positive conclusion

Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree/HND in Sales/ Marketing, Business Admin, Economics or related discipline

Experience: Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ work experience

Must have Experience in Oil and Gas industry in procurement, Logistics & Sales

Additional Requirements:

Proven track record in Sales and New Business Development activities and achievement.

Strong presentation/ communication skills with good understanding of business to business environment and excellent business acumen.

English: Speak, Read, and Write level ‘A’.

Strong Organizational Skills with a problem-solving attitude

Applicants should reside within Ajah, OR Lekki Axis

Application Closing Date

27th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: ptkconsultinglimited@yahoo.com using the Job Title as the subject of the e-mail. Note

Please if you do not meet the job specification, you do not need to apply

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

