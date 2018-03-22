PTK Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Business Development Executive (BDE)
PTK Consulting Limited – Our client is a player in the Oil & Gas industry. They are into Logistics, Procurement & Sales of high- quality materials and services to support international Oil Companies.
They are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Business Development Executive (BDE)
Job Summary
The ideal candidate Must have experience in Procurement, Logistics & Business Development and ability to improve the organization’s market position and achieve financial growth by identifying business opportunities, negotiating and closing business deals, building key customer relationships, and maintaining extensive knowledge of current market conditions.
Job Responsibilities
Prospect for potential new clients and turn this into increased business.
Cold call as appropriate within the geographic area to ensure a robust pipeline of opportunities.
Tender/bid Management on NIPEX and individual company portals
Respond to RFQs on IOC Portals
Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs
Arrange business meetings with prospective clients
Keep records of sales, revenue, invoices etc.
Provide trustworthy feedback and after-service support
Submit weekly progress/sales/marketing report
Work with other staff in delivering presentations as the need arises
Ensure company documentation are up to date and are properly packaged for submission
Ensure payments for jobs executed received as at when due.
Build strategic partnership with both foreign (OEM)and local firms
Ensure validation of company registration with major IOCs and NOCs
Follow up on Quotes and Tenders submitted
Meet potential clients by growing, maintaining, and leveraging your network.
Identify potential clients, and the decision makers within the client’s organization.
Ability to resolve conflicts and handle issues timely to a positive conclusion
Promote the company’s products/services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives
Job Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree/HND in Sales/ Marketing, Business Admin, Economics or related discipline
Experience: Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ work experience
Must have Experience in Oil and Gas industry in procurement, Logistics & Sales
Additional Requirements:
Proven track record in Sales and New Business Development activities and achievement.
Strong presentation/ communication skills with good understanding of business to business environment and excellent business acumen.
English: Speak, Read, and Write level ‘A’.
Strong Organizational Skills with a problem-solving attitude
Applicants should reside within Ajah, OR Lekki Axis
Application Closing Date
27th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications to: ptkconsultinglimited@yahoo.com using the Job Title as the subject of the e-mail. Note
Please if you do not meet the job specification, you do not need to apply
Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.
