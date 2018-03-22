New Music Video: Mr. P Makes directorial Debut With His Single ‘Look Into My Eyes’

Peter Okoye, Mr. P has released another music video.

This is a new video titled Look Into My Eyes and it’s a continuation of the February released musical titled My Way.

The singer/dancer and frontline artist of the P-Classic Records independently directs the new musical with its choreography handled by Don Flexx.

The new video features cameo from Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuronye.

