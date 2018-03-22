Job Vacancies at The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) -Apply Now
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Abuja Delegation is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy below.Protection Data Administrator
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 years
Location Abuja, Borno
Job Field ICT / Computer
Main Responsibilities:
Provides support to the Protection activities, by ensuring a proper management of data related to Re-establishment of Family Links (RFL)
Administration of the Prot6 case-management tool with regard to the caseload assigned.
Management of individual data resulting from RFL activities in Nigeria and neighbouring countries,
mainly through the ICRC database (PROT6)
Contributes actively to the daily organization of the Protection Office
Consolidation of Monthly RFL statistics from the field ensuring they are submitted in a timely manner.
Follow-up of emails received in the Tracing Services (STM) & ensuring their update.
Maintenance/Requisition of office stationery stock
Replacement of Data Manager in his/her absence on specific Prot6 RFL Tasks
Preparation, dispatch and filing of non-confidential correspondence
Education and Experience required:
Diploma or University degree in IT, DB operation or accounting
Two years work experience in a similar field
Excellent command of written and spoken English; (knowledge of Hausa and French is an asset)
Good computer skills: knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (knowledge of Query Builder and Report
Builder an asset).
Good knowledge of Nigerian geography
Good knowledge of tracing procedures
Desire profile and skills:
Methodical person
Meticulous and with attention to details
Capacity to work in a team
Good inter-personal skills: ability to deal with people respectfully and showing empathy towards others
Committed and able to work under minimal supervision or independently as required.
Able to work under pressure; flexible and open to extra working hours if necessary.
Capacity to learn and to adapt to new work methods & technologies
Discreet and self-controlled
HR Assistant
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 – 3 years
Location Borno
Job Field Human Resources / HR
Main Responsibilities:
Responsible for the daily HR administration under the supervision of the Finance & Administration Manager
Advises employees with regards to the application of HR policies and practices in place
Collects relevant information of employee data (leave forms, appraisals, etc.) and updates the system
Collates all job applications, assist in the long listing and short listing of applicants
Conducts background checks and requests documents / information from applicants when ever necessary
Supports the HR Responsible and HR Manager in the preparation of all trainings or development
initiatives, e.g. through the preparation of training material, organization of events, participant support etc.
Presents HR metrics on exits, job offer refusals, disciplinary matters, absence etc. for the Sub-Delegation
Liaises or coordinates all HR issues between Abuja HR and MIU sub-delegation HR
Education and Experience required:
University degree in HR, Administration or a relevant field
2 – 3 years’ work experience in the HR field
Good command of written and spoken English
Good computer skills, with excellent knowledge of MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
Very good planning and organizational skills
Good knowledge of Nigerian Labor Act
Desire profile and skills:
Attention to details, meticulous
Confidential / Trustworthy
Service-oriented
Willingness to travel within Nigeria and/or outside Nigeria when required
Logistics Assistant
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Location Rivers
Job Field Logistics
Main Responsibilities:
Receives all orders and submits them for validation after checking and verifying necessary information, such as realistic delivery dates, relevant item-codes, Objective Code, Cost Center,validators
Attributes validated Sales Requests (SRs) / Internal Requests for action to Logistics team members in Port Harcourt.
Prioritizes urgent orders for the Purchaser
Ensures good electronic and hard filing of the SRs with proof of completion attached to the hard copy
file (invoice, transfer Packing List, etc.).
Updates the Requesters on the status of orders on a bi-weekly basis or upon the request from any department
Ensures that financial rules are applied based on delegation financial rules
Suggests improvements in Supply Chain.
Assists in purchase order closure
Education and Experience required:
University degree in Logistics or Administration
Good command of spoken and written English
Good computer skills (Word and Excel), including the ICRC standard computer systems
Excellent knowledge of the ICRC Financial Rules and Purchasing procedures
Desire profile and skills:
Proactivity and Flexibility
Capacity to carry out complex activities
Good communication and negotiation skills
Ability to work independently and sense of initiative
Capacity to deal with people, and to develop contacts
Capacity to integrate the ICRC logistics procedures
Strong sense of responsibility and adaptability
Availability to work overtime and outside traditional hours when needed
Willingness to learn
Method of Application
Send Curriculum vitae and contact details of three referees to ABJ_Recruitment_Services@icrc.org
Clearly indicate the job position and location as the subject of your application (Applications intended for this
role without this subject will not be treated)
In the body of the mail, please indicate the following in the format as seen:
Qualification(s)
Current location
Languages you speak
Years of relevant experience
NYSC status
The deadline for the submission of applications will be 28.03.2018, 16:30 h. Late application will not be considered
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
However, ICRC will not request for any monetary payments from applicants at any stage of the recruitment process.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation whose exclusively
humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to
provide them with assistance.
