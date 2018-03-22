Job Vacancies at The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) -Apply Now

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Abuja Delegation is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy below.Protection Data Administrator

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Abuja, Borno

Job Field ICT / Computer

Main Responsibilities:

Provides support to the Protection activities, by ensuring a proper management of data related to Re-establishment of Family Links (RFL)

Administration of the Prot6 case-management tool with regard to the caseload assigned.

Management of individual data resulting from RFL activities in Nigeria and neighbouring countries,

mainly through the ICRC database (PROT6)

Contributes actively to the daily organization of the Protection Office

Consolidation of Monthly RFL statistics from the field ensuring they are submitted in a timely manner.

Follow-up of emails received in the Tracing Services (STM) & ensuring their update.

Maintenance/Requisition of office stationery stock

Replacement of Data Manager in his/her absence on specific Prot6 RFL Tasks

Preparation, dispatch and filing of non-confidential correspondence

Education and Experience required:

Diploma or University degree in IT, DB operation or accounting

Two years work experience in a similar field

Excellent command of written and spoken English; (knowledge of Hausa and French is an asset)

Good computer skills: knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite (knowledge of Query Builder and Report

Builder an asset).

Good knowledge of Nigerian geography

Good knowledge of tracing procedures

Desire profile and skills:

Methodical person

Meticulous and with attention to details

Capacity to work in a team

Good inter-personal skills: ability to deal with people respectfully and showing empathy towards others

Committed and able to work under minimal supervision or independently as required.

Able to work under pressure; flexible and open to extra working hours if necessary.

Capacity to learn and to adapt to new work methods & technologies

Discreet and self-controlled

go to method of application »

HR Assistant

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 – 3 years

Location Borno

Job Field Human Resources / HR

Main Responsibilities:

Responsible for the daily HR administration under the supervision of the Finance & Administration Manager

Advises employees with regards to the application of HR policies and practices in place

Collects relevant information of employee data (leave forms, appraisals, etc.) and updates the system

Collates all job applications, assist in the long listing and short listing of applicants

Conducts background checks and requests documents / information from applicants when ever necessary

Supports the HR Responsible and HR Manager in the preparation of all trainings or development

initiatives, e.g. through the preparation of training material, organization of events, participant support etc.

Presents HR metrics on exits, job offer refusals, disciplinary matters, absence etc. for the Sub-Delegation

Liaises or coordinates all HR issues between Abuja HR and MIU sub-delegation HR

Education and Experience required:

University degree in HR, Administration or a relevant field

2 – 3 years’ work experience in the HR field

Good command of written and spoken English

Good computer skills, with excellent knowledge of MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Very good planning and organizational skills

Good knowledge of Nigerian Labor Act

Desire profile and skills:

Attention to details, meticulous

Confidential / Trustworthy

Service-oriented

Willingness to travel within Nigeria and/or outside Nigeria when required

go to method of application »

Logistics Assistant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Rivers

Job Field Logistics

Main Responsibilities:

Receives all orders and submits them for validation after checking and verifying necessary information, such as realistic delivery dates, relevant item-codes, Objective Code, Cost Center,validators

Attributes validated Sales Requests (SRs) / Internal Requests for action to Logistics team members in Port Harcourt.

Prioritizes urgent orders for the Purchaser

Ensures good electronic and hard filing of the SRs with proof of completion attached to the hard copy

file (invoice, transfer Packing List, etc.).

Updates the Requesters on the status of orders on a bi-weekly basis or upon the request from any department

Ensures that financial rules are applied based on delegation financial rules

Suggests improvements in Supply Chain.

Assists in purchase order closure

Education and Experience required:

University degree in Logistics or Administration

Good command of spoken and written English

Good computer skills (Word and Excel), including the ICRC standard computer systems

Excellent knowledge of the ICRC Financial Rules and Purchasing procedures

Desire profile and skills:

Proactivity and Flexibility

Capacity to carry out complex activities

Good communication and negotiation skills

Ability to work independently and sense of initiative

Capacity to deal with people, and to develop contacts

Capacity to integrate the ICRC logistics procedures

Strong sense of responsibility and adaptability

Availability to work overtime and outside traditional hours when needed

Willingness to learn

Method of Application

Send Curriculum vitae and contact details of three referees to ABJ_Recruitment_Services@icrc.org

Clearly indicate the job position and location as the subject of your application (Applications intended for this

role without this subject will not be treated)

In the body of the mail, please indicate the following in the format as seen:

Qualification(s)

Current location

Languages you speak

Years of relevant experience

NYSC status

The deadline for the submission of applications will be 28.03.2018, 16:30 h. Late application will not be considered

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

However, ICRC will not request for any monetary payments from applicants at any stage of the recruitment process.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation whose exclusively

humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to

provide them with assistance.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)