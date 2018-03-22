Job Openings at Stag Engineering Nigeria Limited (9 Vacanies ) – Apply Now

Stag Engineering Nigeria Limited is a leading wholly Nigerian owned engineering firm in Nigeria. The company has over 40 years experience in providing expert engineering services and mercantile power to discerning clients in Nigeria and West Africa.Accounting Officer

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Requirements

Candidate must be a Chartered Accountant with strong knowledge in banking operations, importations, taxation and Auditing with at least 10 years practical experience.

Sales Engineer

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Requirements

B.Sc Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with 10-years experience.

COREN registration is an added advantage.

Technical Sales Representative

Job Type Full Time

Qualification OND BA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development

Requirements

HND/OND Certificate in Mechanical /Electrical Engineering with 10 years experience.

Plant Engineer/Supervisor

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Requirements

HND/ City & Guild with 10 years practical experience.

Marine Diesel Mechanic

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationVocational

Experience 10 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Requirements

Marine Certification, Trade Test Grade I with 10 years practical experience.

Electrical/Electronic Installation Technician

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationVocational

Experience 10 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Requirements

HND/ City & Guild with 10 years industrial experience.

Experienced Steam Cleaner

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience 5 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Janitorial Services

Requirements

WAEC with 5 years experience in Diesel Mechanics.

Experienced Driver/Mechanic

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience 5 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Engineering / Technical Transportation and Driving

Requirements

WAEC with Grade B Driving License with 5 years experience.

Office Boy

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)

Experience 3 years

Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers

Job Field Administration / Secretarial Internships / Volunteering

Requirements

WAEC with 3 years office experience.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications/CV’s with Photocopies of Credentials to: careers@stagengineering.com

Or

The Advertiser

P.O. Box 353,

Surulere,

Lagos State.

