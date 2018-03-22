Job Openings at Stag Engineering Nigeria Limited (9 Vacanies ) – Apply Now
Stag Engineering Nigeria Limited is a leading wholly Nigerian owned engineering firm in Nigeria. The company has over 40 years experience in providing expert engineering services and mercantile power to discerning clients in Nigeria and West Africa.Accounting Officer
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 10 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit
Requirements
Candidate must be a Chartered Accountant with strong knowledge in banking operations, importations, taxation and Auditing with at least 10 years practical experience.
Sales Engineer
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 10 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Requirements
B.Sc Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with 10-years experience.
COREN registration is an added advantage.
Technical Sales Representative
Job Type Full Time
Qualification OND BA/BSc/HND
Experience 10 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development
Requirements
HND/OND Certificate in Mechanical /Electrical Engineering with 10 years experience.
Plant Engineer/Supervisor
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 10 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Requirements
HND/ City & Guild with 10 years practical experience.
Marine Diesel Mechanic
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationVocational
Experience 10 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Requirements
Marine Certification, Trade Test Grade I with 10 years practical experience.
Electrical/Electronic Installation Technician
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationVocational
Experience 10 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Requirements
HND/ City & Guild with 10 years industrial experience.
Experienced Steam Cleaner
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)
Experience 5 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Janitorial Services
Requirements
WAEC with 5 years experience in Diesel Mechanics.
Experienced Driver/Mechanic
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)
Experience 5 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Engineering / Technical Transportation and Driving
Requirements
WAEC with Grade B Driving License with 5 years experience.
Office Boy
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationSecondary School (SSCE)
Experience 3 years
Location Abuja, Lagos, Rivers
Job Field Administration / Secretarial Internships / Volunteering
Requirements
WAEC with 3 years office experience.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their Applications/CV’s with Photocopies of Credentials to: careers@stagengineering.com
Or
The Advertiser
P.O. Box 353,
Surulere,
Lagos State.
