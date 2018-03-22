Black Panther Keeps Breaking Records As It Becomes Most Tweeted Movie

Black Panther will not stop breaking boundaries in a long time as it has now listed it the “Most Tweeted Film” of all time.

Twitter Movies has announced that the movie has officially become the most tweeted-about movie adding to the already long list of records broken and set.The Marvel film which has generated over $1 billion, had 35 million tweets.

See the tweets below.

It’s official. #BlackPanther has become the most Tweeted-about movie of all time. 📈 With 35 million Tweets, fans can’t get enough of #Wakanda Here’s the breakdown. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cm5RF3mY2q — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018

