Black Panther Keeps Breaking Records As It Becomes Most Tweeted Movie
Black Panther will not stop breaking boundaries in a long time as it has now listed it the “Most Tweeted Film” of all time.
Twitter Movies has announced that the movie has officially become the most tweeted-about movie adding to the already long list of records broken and set.The Marvel film which has generated over $1 billion, had 35 million tweets.
See the tweets below.
It’s official. #BlackPanther has become the most Tweeted-about movie of all time. 📈
With 35 million Tweets, fans can’t get enough of #Wakanda
Here’s the breakdown. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cm5RF3mY2q
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018
