Black Panther Keeps Breaking Records As It Becomes Most Tweeted Movie

March 22, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Black Panther will not stop breaking boundaries in a long time as it has now listed it the “Most Tweeted Film” of all time.

Twitter Movies has announced that the movie has officially become the most tweeted-about movie adding to the already long list of records broken and set.The Marvel film which has generated over $1 billion, had 35 million tweets.
See the tweets below.

