AT&A Asset Management Limited Job Vacancy : Fund Manager – Apply Now
AT&A Asset Management Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates who will take the role below:
Job Title: Fund Manager
Job Summary
The Fund Manager provides financial advice and services to private and corporate clients of AT&A Asset Management Limited about a range of investment matters, including buying and selling investment trusts and shares or bonds, to help these clients invest their money in the best places.Roles
He / She:
Will make decisions about financial and investment opportunities on behalf of clients; buy shares and bonds on behalf of clients, and invest in property and other things, in an attempt to make as much money for the client as possible
Drive product creation to suit client / investor appetite.
Meet with investors to discuss investment opportunities and strategies
Create, organize and manage client portfolios
Will analyze financial data and liaise directly with investment analysts to make informed decisions for our clients
Effectively manage client assets according to their investment preferences.
Strategically plan and direct operations of the portfolio management business; lead and manage the portfolio investment team.
Will ensure that prospectuses and other documents are completed, filed and distributed as regulations require.
Must also ensure their funds operate in accordance with regulations outlined by authorities, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission
Keep knowledge up-to-date about the economy, current financial news and financial markets
Attend industry events; develop relationships with clients and expand client network in professional and social settings;
Liaise with external parties including regulatory agencies and also liaise with internal stakeholders.
Employ risk management techniques to assess investments and ensure asset portfolios are sufficiently diversified
Use complex financial models to project future earning and profit potential and uses this data to inform decisions and proposals
Is responsible for coaching and development of individual portfolio investment team members
Educational Requirements
Candidate must have a 2.1 degree in any subject, though business studies, management, statistics, finance, mathematics, accounting or economics can be helpful, as can an MBA or similar professional qualification.
Knowledge:
Knowledgeable about financial products available to corporate and individual clients, including bonds, stocks, investments, and trusts
Must be able to assess and interpret complicated financial information
Experience Requirements:
He / She must have handled investment analyst roles before becoming a Fund Manager; must be SEC sponsored and have significant track records as a Fund Manager.
Skills:
Confidence
Determination
Self-motivation
Strong time management skills
Ability to work effectively under pressure
Good numerical and IT skills
Analytical and problem-solving skills
Team work
Keen interest in and understanding of financial markets
Communication skills.
Key Competencies:
Decision Making
Strong interpersonal skills
Verbal and Written Communication Skills,
Attention to Detail
Multitasking
Ability to work under pressure
Application Closing Date
6th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidate should send their CV’s to: hr@atandagroup.com
