AT&A Asset Management Limited Job Vacancy : Fund Manager – Apply Now

AT&A Asset Management Limited, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates who will take the role below:

Job Title: Fund Manager

Job Summary

The Fund Manager provides financial advice and services to private and corporate clients of AT&A Asset Management Limited about a range of investment matters, including buying and selling investment trusts and shares or bonds, to help these clients invest their money in the best places.Roles

He / She:

Will make decisions about financial and investment opportunities on behalf of clients; buy shares and bonds on behalf of clients, and invest in property and other things, in an attempt to make as much money for the client as possible

Drive product creation to suit client / investor appetite.

Meet with investors to discuss investment opportunities and strategies

Create, organize and manage client portfolios

Will analyze financial data and liaise directly with investment analysts to make informed decisions for our clients

Effectively manage client assets according to their investment preferences.

Strategically plan and direct operations of the portfolio management business; lead and manage the portfolio investment team.

Will ensure that prospectuses and other documents are completed, filed and distributed as regulations require.

Must also ensure their funds operate in accordance with regulations outlined by authorities, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission

Keep knowledge up-to-date about the economy, current financial news and financial markets

Attend industry events; develop relationships with clients and expand client network in professional and social settings;

Liaise with external parties including regulatory agencies and also liaise with internal stakeholders.

Employ risk management techniques to assess investments and ensure asset portfolios are sufficiently diversified

Use complex financial models to project future earning and profit potential and uses this data to inform decisions and proposals

Is responsible for coaching and development of individual portfolio investment team members

Educational Requirements

Candidate must have a 2.1 degree in any subject, though business studies, management, statistics, finance, mathematics, accounting or economics can be helpful, as can an MBA or similar professional qualification.

Knowledge:

Knowledgeable about financial products available to corporate and individual clients, including bonds, stocks, investments, and trusts

Must be able to assess and interpret complicated financial information

Experience Requirements:

He / She must have handled investment analyst roles before becoming a Fund Manager; must be SEC sponsored and have significant track records as a Fund Manager.

Skills:

Confidence

Determination

Self-motivation

Strong time management skills

Ability to work effectively under pressure

Good numerical and IT skills

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Team work

Keen interest in and understanding of financial markets

Communication skills.

Key Competencies:

Decision Making

Strong interpersonal skills

Verbal and Written Communication Skills,

Attention to Detail

Multitasking

Ability to work under pressure

Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidate should send their CV’s to: hr@atandagroup.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)