Stock market index sustains sliding profile, down by 0.4%

Price losses have continued to outweigh gains on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as more blue chip stocks join the league of losers, causing the All-share index to plunge further by 0.4 per cent.

Specifically, at the close of transactions yesterday, Seplat topped the losers’ chart with N38.00 kobo to close at N722.00 per share. WAPCO followed with N2.65 kobo to close at N50.35 per share.

Cadbury lost N1.45 kobo to close at N14.00 per share. Nigerian Breweries shed N1.30 kobo to close at N127.2 per share. Stanbic IBTC depreciated by 85 kobo to close at N48.15 per share.Guaranty Trust Bank lost 80 kobo to close at N44.50 per share. Presco dropped 50 kobo to close at N72.00 per share. Fidson depreciated by 26 kobo to close at N4.99 per share.

Flour mills lost 0.20 kobo to close at N37.65 per share. NEM dipped by 0.13 kobo to close at N2.70 per share. Japaul also lost 0.06 kobo to close at N0.58 per share.

On the other hand, Total emerged the day’s highest price gainer with N11.60 per cent to close at N243.7 per share while Unilever followed with N2.65 kobo to close at N55.65 per share.

National Salt Company of Northern Nigeria gained 0.65 per cent to close at N20.00 per share. FBN Holdings added 0.30 kobo to close at N12.00 per share. Eterna oil appreciated by 28 kobo to close at N5.98 per share.

Access bank gained 0.20 kobo to close at N12.00 per share. UCAP appreciated by 0.11 kobo to close at N3.48 per share. UPL and AFRIPRUD added 0.10 kobo to close at N2.18 and N4.15 per share respectively.

