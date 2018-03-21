Staff Accountant, Corporate Wanted at Frontline Education – Apply

Staff Accountant, Corporate

Job Locations US-PA-Malvern

Overview

Frontline Education is a leading provider of SaaS EdTech solutions for educators and administrators across the United States. Frontline Education serves more than 12,000 educational organizations nationwide. Our Human Capital Management solutions are used in all 50 states and have the largest data set in K12 Human Capital Management. We partner with school districts whose professionals and staff use our premier software solutions daily. In 2015, we were recognized by INC. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in North America.

ResponsibilitiesOur Accounting and Finace team is expanding! We are currently seeking a Staff Accountant for our corporate office in Malvern. This is an exciting opportunity to join a team that can make a direct impact within a fast growth organization.

The Staff Accountant is responsible for maintaining and controlling the General Ledger accounts and business transactions of the organization, applying the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) that includes analytical work and thorough review of financial records. Primary responsibilities include:

Assist the Accounting Manager with day-to-day, monthly and year-end operations of the Accounting department

Perform the processing of expense allocations, fixed assets depreciation and recording of adjusting and reclassification of journal entries

Perform general accounts analysis and reconciliations, including bank statements and fixed assets

Enter vendor invoices into the ERP system and assist user base in entering purchase orders

Approve employee expense reports according to policy

Assist with sales and use tax compliance

Establish records of accounts and input entries into the proper accounts

Document and ensure proper keeping of financial records

Establish and maintain effective internal control procedures

Assist with annual external audit as necessary

This position is based in our corporate office in Malvern and reports to the Accounting Manager.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience plus at least 2 years of accounting or bookkeeping experience. We also seek the following:

Excellent analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

Driven and self-motivated with strong attention to detail and record keeping

Solid communication skills with internal clients as well as all levels of management with professionalism and enthusiasm

Ability to work cross-functionally within the organization

Able to prioritize and adapt to change in a rapidly growing and evolving business environment

Strong Excel skills needed. Netsuite, SAGE Fixed Assets experience is a plus

Encourages and embraces a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Ability to handle confidential information with discretion

We offer a competitive compensation package including a base salary, target bonus plan, and stellar benefits which includes UNLIMITED PTO! Our company growth has created a promising environment for career advancement and rewarding challenges.

Visit www.frontlineeducation.com for more information on Frontline Education or contact our recruiting team at 484-328-4442

Frontline Education is proud to be a drug free workplace and an Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/Disabled/Veteran/LGBT

Frontline Education Vision:

Partnering with the education community to prepare students with the skills for tomorrow and a lifetime of learning

Frontline Education Mission:

Serving members of the education community with integrated solutions, insights and caring people to support them in their pursuit of excellence.

Method Of Application

Apply Here

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)