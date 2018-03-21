Sr. Analyst, Business Analytics & Reporting Job at Novartis Pharmaceuticals – Apply Here

Sr. Analyst, Business Analytics & Reporting

Novartis Pharmaceuticals – East Hanover, NJ

A global healthcare leader, Novartis, has one of the most exciting product pipelines in the industry today. It is a pipeline of innovative medicines brought to life by diverse, talented, and performance driven people. All of this makes Novartis one of the most rewarding employers in our field. We’re committed to peak performance, improving the quality of life, and embracing and leveraging diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents to achieve competitive advantage.

Support the US Pharma organization by providing financial and analytical support for key business initi-atives and financial performance management in partnership with Franchise Finance and Functional Cost Finance.

Major Accountabilities

Liaise with finance stakeholders in order to manage the overall US Pharma P&L. Consolidate and provide insightful risks / opportunities and recommend action plans in order to achieve targets.

Analyze sales trends and develop expense overviews, highlighting risks / opportunities vs targets

Perform in depth variance analysis vs forecasted expectations, and prepare reporting decks for senior management.

Assist in generating monthly performance updates, consolidating financial outlooks, and driving innovative analytical methods to understand performance

Assist in demand management, sales outlook, and price volume calculation processes, coordinating across the Finance organization

Assist in remediation of system issues and special projects as needed EEO Statement The Novartis Group of Companies are Equal Opportunity Employers and take pride in maintaining a diverse environment. We do not discriminate in recruitment, hiring, training, promotion or any other employment practices for reasons of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, sexual orientation, marital or veteran status, disability, or any other legally protected status

Minimum requirements • Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Finance, MBA preferred > 3 years finance experience, preferably in Pharmaceuticals. Some BPA experience is preferred Skills & Competencies Excellent Finance and Analytical skills

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, including ability to communicate financial information to non-finance groups

Experience collaborating in a cross-functional team environment

Excel power user, and experience with BPC a plus

