Sr. Analyst, Business Analytics & Reporting Job at Novartis Pharmaceuticals – Apply Here

Sr. Analyst, Business Analytics & Reporting Job at Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Sr. Analyst, Business Analytics & Reporting
Novartis Pharmaceuticals – East Hanover, NJ
Support the US Pharma organization by providing financial and analytical support for key business initi-atives and financial performance management in partnership with Franchise Finance and Functional Cost Finance.
Major Accountabilities
- Liaise with finance stakeholders in order to manage the overall US Pharma P&L. Consolidate and provide insightful risks / opportunities and recommend action plans in order to achieve targets.
- Analyze sales trends and develop expense overviews, highlighting risks / opportunities vs targets
- Perform in depth variance analysis vs forecasted expectations, and prepare reporting decks for senior management.
- Assist in generating monthly performance updates, consolidating financial outlooks, and driving innovative analytical methods to understand performance
- Assist in demand management, sales outlook, and price volume calculation processes, coordinating across the Finance organization
- Assist in remediation of system issues and special projects as needed
EEO Statement The Novartis Group of Companies are Equal Opportunity Employers and take pride in maintaining a diverse environment. We do not discriminate in recruitment, hiring, training, promotion or any other employment practices for reasons of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, sexual orientation, marital or veteran status, disability, or any other legally protected status
Minimum requirements • Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Finance, MBA preferred
- > 3 years finance experience, preferably in Pharmaceuticals. Some BPA experience is preferred
Skills & Competencies
- Excellent Finance and Analytical skills
- Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, including ability to communicate financial information to non-finance groups
- Experience collaborating in a cross-functional team environment
- Excel power user, and experience with BPC a plus
