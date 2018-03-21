Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Senior Tender Manager & Pipeline Manager – Apply Now

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Senior Tender Manager & Pipeline Manager

Ref No.: 004137

Mission

Lead tender preparation team (Purchasing, Contract, Technical, …) to build competitive offer respecting customer needs. Analyse complex/multi technology RFQs (Request For Quotation) with ability to draft amendments during Influence phase. Animate multi-BU tender preparation (Cat. A & B) and consolidate technical and financial data.

Optimise project set-up and participate to external partners detection and qualification.

Enhance & consolidate quotes to reach target price while avoiding rejection and margin slippage.

Manage global tender risk analysis with SRMs. Support the Opportunity Leader during customer negotiations and closing of the deal. Contribute strongly to the Tender managers community.

Manage Zone/Regional Opportunity Portfolio focusing on key topics including Pipeline Management, Processes & Tools.

Animate and ensure full implementation of SOC (Solution Opportunity Committee) practice in Zone/Region covering all BUs and Market Segments.

Key Responsabilities / Activities

“As key contributor of opportunity capture team, support Opportunity Pursuit Leader in Influence plan deployment, =S= qualification, spec-in and review RFQ drafting

May under delegation of Sales Manager take over Opportunity Pursuit Leader role. Can be in a customer facing role.”

“Analyze RFQs, make recommend BID / NOBID (at S1 gate) to the management by gathering inputs from relevant Subject Mater Experts (SMEs)

Monitor formal gate reviews approvals and collection of mandatory information to start tender work”

“Define tender internal strategy and lead tender team (potentially remote & international) of SMEs (logistic, technical, purchasing, site works, Contract….)

Prepare on time the commercial offer in order to optimise the costs, minimise the rists and meet customer expectation to overtake competition.

Master all aspects of the offer: technical proposal, purchasing, all contractual aspects, control risks, commercial environment, cash flow etc.”

“Challenge contributions & deliverables to optimise the overall =S= Offer, from SMEs, Application centers and other contributors. Build a synthesis of overall risks.

Get target price based on reasoning and simulate alternate scenarii to reach it. Foster tendering teams convergence to reach common position of Offer content.”

“Animate liaison meetings, define interfaces, refine setup, clarify compliance strategy, raise questions to the Client through Sales Lead.

Perform reliable and efficient communication to main stakeholders, raise roadblocks when needed”

“Prepare tender review (S2) presentation support and roll out S2 presentation, capture comments from authorized VPs/SMEs and amend offer accordingly

Circulate in tender approval in bFO as per official workflow. Submit offer complete and on time with no rejection for administrative reasons”

“Follow-up contract negotiation in close collaboration with Opportunity Pursuit Leader and insure timely answers to Customer’s requests

Participate actively to award during critical step of closing and if needed arrange clarification meetings with relevant SMEs

Check that negotiations remain within delegation given during S2 gate, alert and trigger new validation process if needed”

“Lead Review Before Sign (in case of availability of draft contract) and reassess As sold margin. Prepare and lead Project Handing Over to execution team.

Monitor and review the performance of tendering process through preassigned KPIs Monitor margin deviation vs. Last Validated).

Anticipate and follow the need for SFC at the segment level in line with the allocated budget”

“Follow the different stages of the CPP (Customer Project Process): Risks analysis, cash curve, offer review, tender submittal review during PSC (Project Steering Committee), escalation workflow for getting the final approval.

Prepare the Tender Review meeting (S2) with the offer team and communicate the results afterward to the team.”

“Contribute strongly to quotation tools improvements with Tendering and IT leaders. Provide feedback on points of improvement and post-mortem analysis.

Take part of TM Community of Practice within his Execution Center and globally within Execution Center network. Identify, formalise, share and promote lessons learned and best practices. Act as role model and/or coach of junior TMs. “

Portfolio Management – monitor opportunity pipeline portfolio performance and identify improvement actions with a specific focus on large and complex opportunities and projects (Categories A & B)

Portfolio Management – Work with CPO teams to maintain and monitor the entire opportunity portfolio; Monthly Order Intake Forecast Monitoring & tracking on the entire opportunity portfolio in coordination with ZEC/REC Leaders.

Portfolio Analysis – Track health of opportunity portfolio (Right, Real, Rich), bringing the visibility of portfolio to management and sounding alarm in case of serious concern. Monitor opportunity portfolio performance and drive improvement actions. Monitor KPI : (i) Hit Rate (ii) Margin at booking.

Experience

Minimum 10 years in Solution Tendering and/or Customer Project environment with experience in complex tender / projects

5 years successful experience in driving complex tender drafting with a team (functional management), remote project team management is a plus

Skills requirements:

Proven ability to lead functional and remote team including various profiles (Contract, Technical, SMEs…)

Aptitude stand time pressure and stress while keeping high performance level

Ability to understand, influence & convince in a complex matricial organisation

