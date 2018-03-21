Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Senior Project/Program Manager – Western Africa
Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Senior Project/Program Manager – Western Africa
Ref No: 0043AJ
Mission
- Manage Medium to large size Customer projects (Category B projects with organisational and technical complexity, high level of risk, complex contractual context…) or a portfolio of smaller key projects following applicable company polices and processes (main one being CPP: Customer Project Process).
- Lead functionally the project team (<10 people) to ensure full customer satisfaction and financial performance.
- Manage the relationship with the customer and third parties within project scope and accountable for the execution of the project in line with the contract.
- Contribute to project managers community of practice.
Key Responsabilities
- “Organize & manage the project team and suppliers. Monitor their progress in line with Project plan (scope, schedule and budget) till completion:
- Insure effective communication within the team for best team coordination and motivation.”
- “Manage project contract insuring fulfilment of Schneider Electric contractual obligations and application of its contractual rights:
- Ensure all appropriate actions to timely recover customer receivables (payments…) are done with the support of shared functions.”
- “Monitor, control & report project execution status, progress & KPIs. Ensure full & effective reporting to management (reports, project reviews, …).
- Inform timely the management about project events impacting project performance or compliance with governance principles.”
- Assess the analysis of all kinds of risks & opportunities (Financial, technical, commercial, …) then define and carry till successful completion necessary actions to avoid or mitigate risks and achieve opportunities. Manage claims & variation orders.
- Drive customer relationship (including end-user if applicable), leading and organising all project team interaction with customer organisations (correspondences, emails, calls, meetings, …). Insure highest level of customer satisfaction.
- Take full accountability over project profitability (cost, cash flow & margin) including forecasting, engagements follow-up & re-forecasting. Ensure timely revenue recognition as per forecast. Implement profitability improvement actions.
- Ensure project team and suppliers are executing the project in full compliance with Schneider-Electric processes, quality instructions and governance principles. Take all necessary actions to correct any deviations or quality issues occurring during project execution.
- Handle successfully Project transfer from Selling to Execution phases via proactive involvement with Sales & Tendering team prior to the transfer.
- Contribute to PM Community of Practice within his Execution Center and globally within Execution Center network. Identify, formalise, share and promote lessons learned and best practices.
Qualifications
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years in Customer Project environment
- Experience in managing equipment or transactional orders is a plus
- Cross functional and cross border experience is a plus
Skills requirements:
- Strong communication skills, effective in a cross cultural environment to foster collaboration toward a common goal
- Proven leadership skills in project context focusing despite stress and headwinds on business objectives.
- Ability to understand, influence & convince in a complex matrix organisation.
Application Closing Date
Ongoing.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
