Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Senior Project/Program Manager – Western Africa

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Senior Project/Program Manager – Western Africa

Ref No: 0043AJ

Mission

  • Manage Medium to large size Customer projects (Category B projects with organisational and technical complexity, high level of risk, complex contractual context…) or a portfolio of smaller key projects following applicable company polices and processes (main one being CPP: Customer Project Process).
  • Lead functionally the project team (<10 people) to ensure full customer satisfaction and financial performance.
  • Manage the relationship with the customer and third parties within project scope and accountable for the execution of the project in line with the contract.
  • Contribute to project managers community of practice.

Key Responsabilities

  • “Organize & manage the project team and suppliers. Monitor their progress in line with Project plan (scope, schedule and budget) till completion:
    • Insure effective communication within the team for best team coordination and motivation.”
  • “Manage project contract insuring fulfilment of Schneider Electric contractual obligations and application of its contractual rights:
    • Ensure all appropriate actions to timely recover customer receivables (payments…) are done with the support of shared functions.”
  • “Monitor, control & report project execution status, progress & KPIs. Ensure full & effective reporting to management (reports, project reviews, …).
    • Inform timely the management about project events impacting project performance or compliance with governance principles.”
  • Assess the analysis of all kinds of risks & opportunities (Financial, technical, commercial, …) then define and carry till successful completion necessary actions to avoid or mitigate risks and achieve opportunities. Manage claims & variation orders.
  • Drive customer relationship (including end-user if applicable), leading and organising all project team interaction with customer organisations (correspondences, emails, calls, meetings, …). Insure highest level of customer satisfaction.
  • Take full accountability over project profitability (cost, cash flow & margin) including forecasting, engagements follow-up & re-forecasting. Ensure timely revenue recognition as per forecast. Implement profitability improvement actions.
  • Ensure project team and suppliers are executing the project in full compliance with Schneider-Electric processes, quality instructions and governance principles. Take all necessary actions to correct any deviations or quality issues occurring during project execution.
  • Handle successfully Project transfer from Selling to Execution phases via proactive involvement with Sales & Tendering team prior to the transfer.
  • Contribute to PM Community of Practice within his Execution Center and globally within Execution Center network. Identify, formalise, share and promote lessons learned and best practices.

Qualifications
Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years in Customer Project environment
  • Experience in managing equipment or transactional orders is a plus
  • Cross functional and cross border experience is a plus

Skills requirements:

  • Strong communication skills, effective in a cross cultural environment to foster collaboration toward a common goal
  • Proven leadership skills in project context focusing despite stress and headwinds on business objectives.
  • Ability to understand, influence & convince in a complex matrix organisation.

Application Closing Date
Ongoing.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

