Schneider Electric Job Vacancy : Senior Project/Program Manager – Western Africa

Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Senior Project/Program Manager – Western Africa



Ref No: 0043AJ

Mission

Manage Medium to large size Customer projects (Category B projects with organisational and technical complexity, high level of risk, complex contractual context…) or a portfolio of smaller key projects following applicable company polices and processes (main one being CPP: Customer Project Process).

Lead functionally the project team (<10 people) to ensure full customer satisfaction and financial performance.

Manage the relationship with the customer and third parties within project scope and accountable for the execution of the project in line with the contract.

Contribute to project managers community of practice.

Key Responsabilities

“Organize & manage the project team and suppliers. Monitor their progress in line with Project plan (scope, schedule and budget) till completion: Insure effective communication within the team for best team coordination and motivation.”

“Manage project contract insuring fulfilment of Schneider Electric contractual obligations and application of its contractual rights: Ensure all appropriate actions to timely recover customer receivables (payments…) are done with the support of shared functions.”

“Monitor, control & report project execution status, progress & KPIs. Ensure full & effective reporting to management (reports, project reviews, …). Inform timely the management about project events impacting project performance or compliance with governance principles.”

Assess the analysis of all kinds of risks & opportunities (Financial, technical, commercial, …) then define and carry till successful completion necessary actions to avoid or mitigate risks and achieve opportunities. Manage claims & variation orders.

Drive customer relationship (including end-user if applicable), leading and organising all project team interaction with customer organisations (correspondences, emails, calls, meetings, …). Insure highest level of customer satisfaction.

Take full accountability over project profitability (cost, cash flow & margin) including forecasting, engagements follow-up & re-forecasting. Ensure timely revenue recognition as per forecast. Implement profitability improvement actions.

Ensure project team and suppliers are executing the project in full compliance with Schneider-Electric processes, quality instructions and governance principles. Take all necessary actions to correct any deviations or quality issues occurring during project execution.

Handle successfully Project transfer from Selling to Execution phases via proactive involvement with Sales & Tendering team prior to the transfer.

Contribute to PM Community of Practice within his Execution Center and globally within Execution Center network. Identify, formalise, share and promote lessons learned and best practices.

Qualifications

Experience:

Minimum 5 years in Customer Project environment

Experience in managing equipment or transactional orders is a plus

Cross functional and cross border experience is a plus

Skills requirements:

Strong communication skills, effective in a cross cultural environment to foster collaboration toward a common goal

Proven leadership skills in project context focusing despite stress and headwinds on business objectives.

Ability to understand, influence & convince in a complex matrix organisation.

Application Closing Date

Ongoing.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

