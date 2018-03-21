SABmiller Plc Job Vacancy : Entry-level Artisan – Brewing

SABMiller is in drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Artisan – Brewing

Reference Number: ABI0344



Description

Amongst other duties, the job holder will:

Maintain the equipment according to good maintenance practice.

Maintain, repair and optimise plant and associated devices

Assess proper functioning of working machinery and request for repair or replacement in case of need.

Assess nature of repair on working machine depending on nature of defect as quick fix, replacement or major overhaul.

Negotiate stoppage of machines with team leaders to avoid more unnecessary down time and equipment damage.

Maintain a safe and healthy working environment

Requirements

The occupant of this position should possess:

NTC (Mechanical)

OND (Mechanical) or Electromechanical

1-2 years as an Mechanical Artisan

Key competencies and attributes:

Good understanding of maintenance practices

Good understanding of the principles and practices of The Manufacturing Way

Maintain tools

Locate plant, equipment, spares and relevant documentation

Carry out repairs/maintenance

Plan budget and prepare the job

Operate plant and process equipment

Maintain housekeeping and safety standards

Work in teams

Salary

Market Related.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

