SABmiller Plc Job Vacancy : Entry-level Artisan – Brewing

SABMiller is in drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Artisan – Brewing

Reference Number: ABI0344

Description
Amongst other duties, the job holder will:

  • Maintain the equipment according to good maintenance practice.
  • Maintain, repair and optimise plant and associated devices
  • Assess proper functioning of working machinery and request for repair or replacement in case of need.
  • Assess nature of repair on working machine depending on nature of defect as quick fix, replacement or major overhaul.
  • Negotiate stoppage of machines with team leaders to avoid more unnecessary down time and equipment damage.
  • Maintain a safe and healthy working environment

Requirements
The occupant of this position should possess:

  • NTC (Mechanical)
  • OND (Mechanical) or Electromechanical
  • 1-2 years as an Mechanical Artisan

Key competencies and attributes:

  • Good understanding of maintenance practices
  • Good understanding of the principles and practices of The Manufacturing Way
  • Maintain tools
  • Locate plant, equipment, spares and relevant documentation
  • Carry out repairs/maintenance
  • Plan budget and prepare the job
  • Operate plant and process equipment
  • Maintain housekeeping and safety standards
  • Maintain a safe and healthy working environment
  • Maintain, repair and optimise plant and associated devices
  • Work in teams

Salary
Market Related.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

