SABmiller Plc Job Vacancy : Entry-level Artisan – Brewing
SABMiller is in drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Artisan – Brewing
Reference Number: ABI0344
Description
Amongst other duties, the job holder will:
- Maintain the equipment according to good maintenance practice.
- Maintain, repair and optimise plant and associated devices
- Assess proper functioning of working machinery and request for repair or replacement in case of need.
- Assess nature of repair on working machine depending on nature of defect as quick fix, replacement or major overhaul.
- Negotiate stoppage of machines with team leaders to avoid more unnecessary down time and equipment damage.
- Maintain a safe and healthy working environment
Requirements
The occupant of this position should possess:
- NTC (Mechanical)
- OND (Mechanical) or Electromechanical
- 1-2 years as an Mechanical Artisan
Key competencies and attributes:
- Good understanding of maintenance practices
- Good understanding of the principles and practices of The Manufacturing Way
- Maintain tools
- Locate plant, equipment, spares and relevant documentation
- Carry out repairs/maintenance
- Plan budget and prepare the job
- Operate plant and process equipment
- Maintain housekeeping and safety standards
- Maintain a safe and healthy working environment
- Maintain, repair and optimise plant and associated devices
- Work in teams
Salary
Market Related.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply