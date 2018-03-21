S. Pentagon Unique Ventures Job Vacancy : Sachet Water Machine Operator

March 21, 2018   Jobs   No comments

S. Pentagon Unique Ventures – A company that ventures into producing quality drinking water.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sachet Water Machine Operator

Job Description

Their work involves taking instructions from the Production Manager.
Setting up the machines with the right materials for the smooth production run
Putting job data into computerised control units
Carrying out quality checks during the production run
Carrying out basic machine maintenance.
Identifying problems and fixing faults.

Requirement

Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Application Closing Date
30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: abraham@samronywater.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *