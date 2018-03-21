S. Pentagon Unique Ventures Job Vacancy : Sachet Water Machine Operator

S. Pentagon Unique Ventures – A company that ventures into producing quality drinking water.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sachet Water Machine Operator

Job Description

Their work involves taking instructions from the Production Manager.

Setting up the machines with the right materials for the smooth production run

Putting job data into computerised control units

Carrying out quality checks during the production run

Carrying out basic machine maintenance.

Identifying problems and fixing faults.

Requirement

Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Application Closing Date

30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: abraham@samronywater.com

