S. Pentagon Unique Ventures Job Vacancy : Sachet Water Machine Operator
S. Pentagon Unique Ventures – A company that ventures into producing quality drinking water.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sachet Water Machine Operator
Job Description
Their work involves taking instructions from the Production Manager.
Setting up the machines with the right materials for the smooth production run
Putting job data into computerised control units
Carrying out quality checks during the production run
Carrying out basic machine maintenance.
Identifying problems and fixing faults.
Requirement
Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.
Application Closing Date
30th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: abraham@samronywater.com
