PoS Innovation summit holds in Lagos

The third edition of the Point of Sale (PoS) Innovation Summit, a quarterly event aimed at reinforcing acceptance of PoS as an alternative means of payment in Nigeria, is scheduled to hold at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on March 27, 2018.

The summit, which is fast becoming the agenda setting platform for the PoS payment sector, brings together stakeholders in the PoS value chain to discuss and strategise in a bid to explore opportunities and improve service delivery in the Nigerian payment system.It is focused on advancing a cash-less payment system in the country through insights, shared wisdom and experiences.

The theme for this edition, “Deepening Financial Inclusion Through Agency Banking,” will highlight the roles and contributions of agency banking in breaking the financial inclusion challenge, using PoS terminals as a platform.

Keynote speakers and participants that will bring to bear their wealth of experience to chart a way forward in the financial inclusion initiative include the Executive Director, Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems, Niyi Ajao; COO, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program, MarketMoni, Bank of Industry, Uzoma Nwagba; Head, Financial Inclusion, Central Bank of Nigeria, Temitope Akin-Fadeyi; and Managing Director, Global Accelerex Limited, Tunde Ogungbade.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)