Operator brings 10,000 wi-fi hotspots to Lagos for broadband

Facilities based telecommunications firm, Swift Networks, will bring 10, 000 wi-fi hotspots to Lagos between now and the next six months.

To achieve this, Swift Network will partner with leading global brands to offer the service, which is going to be free, at designated places in the state.

With 500 hotspots already activated, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Swift Network, Charles Anudu, on Monday, in Lagos, told journalists that the service, which is termed Red Cheetah, was a new brand under the networks, and will be supported by advertising revenues from leading global brands and partners.Anudu, who said the service was still restricted to Lagos to test the success, noted that it would bridge communication divide. He added that Red Cheetah was expected to help deepen Nigeria’s broadband penetration and aspiration for universal Internet access for greater social equity and inclusion.

The Swift Network CEO explained that the service, which is going to be activated by the installation of modems at designated places including schools, open markets, restaurants, airport, buses, shopping malls, bars, among others, added that users would have to download the Red Cheetah app, for Android free from Google Play Store or www.redcheetah.net and complete a mandatory one-time online registration process.

He said users are allowed to register multiple Android devices as every device must be independently registered to access the Internet via Red Cheetah.

The CEO said the service went live in Lagos earlier this month at certain locations including MMA2, Hard Rock Café, Shiro restaurant, Festival Mall, some Tastee Fried Chicken and Bukka Hut outlets, 250 BRT buses, Eko Hospital and in over 200 BRT buses.

Anudu, who said Swift Network, which currently services about 200, 000 users in Nigeria, noted that the innovation took the firm two years to develop and hoped that with about 24 million people in Lagos, “we hoped to be able to connect two million people at the spots daily.

We are offering 30 gigabytes per month, which translate to one gigabyte daily, for a start.” According to him, the modems will be installed at the designated places

