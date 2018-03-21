Mitratech partners Union Systems for strength

Mitratech, a leading provider of legal, compliance and risk management software has reached a partnership agreement with Union Systems Limited (USL), an information technology company, which specializes in the marketing and implementation of software solutions for banks and financial institutions across Africa.

USL will market and implement Mitratech’s DataStoreDSX Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software solution, which for over 20 years has been the industry standard ECM solution for banks in Africa with clients in every sub-Saharan country.This alliance strengthens both USL and Mitratech’s position as the leading source of information governance and content management technology on a continent home to six of the world’s ten fastest growing economies.

President and Chief Sales Officer at Union Systems Limited, Aonghus Geraghty, said “We have been supporting software at African banks for many years and we work with leading banks in different countries, so it is crucial for USL to engage with partners who can guarantee quality and bring a high level of expertise to our customers.

“Digital technologies are characterized by large network effects, large fixed costs and close to zero marginal cost. At USL, we feel that these are key points for banks planning to be the big winners in the African market.

Through our partnership with Mitratech, we will be able to help such ambitious banks fully automate their document handling across the entire bank, helping maintain regulatory compliance, reduce costs and improve customer service.”

