At global money week, NSE promotes financial literacy

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in collaboration with Access Bank Plc and AIESEC Nigeria has concluded the 2018 Global Money Week with financial literacy on the top of agenda for the one-week programe.

The Exchange also joined other stock exchanges around the globe in the “Ring Around the World” initiative, using its Closing Gong ceremony to further draw attention to the importance of financial literacy among youths.

In his welcome remarks, Bola Adeeko, Head, Shared Services Division, NSE, noted that as a sustainable Exchange championing Africa’s growth, NSE takes the issue of providing young people with the requisite tools needed to make sound financial decisions.“ We are constantly implementing and supporting initiatives that encourage our youths to develop sustainable spending habits and to become financially savvy. Since celebrating the Global Money Week in 2014, The Exchange has been able to reach over 12,507 students from 118 schools.

“ This year alone, NSE impacted 5,337 students from over 25 secondary schools and institutions of higher learning, through various financial literacy programmes during the week.

“Other financial literacy initiatives we carry out include, school excursions to the Exchange, NSE Adopt-A- School initiative, school outreach programmes, and financial literacy workshops”.

