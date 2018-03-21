Adexen Recruitment Agency Job Vacancy : Research and Development Manager – Apply Here

Adexen Recruitment Agency – Our client, a major player in the Manufacturing industry with specialization in pharmaceutical products, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Research and Development Manager



Job Description

Works with Research & Development Team to ensure turn-around times on analysis are met.

Keeps abreast and implement current trends, practices, developments, and regulatory changes, which would impact products.

Responsibilities

Assume responsibility for the whole research and development process starting from product concept, preparing prototype sample, laboratory testing, and final approval to invest in the developed product.

Assess the requirements for new products based on the market needs in collaboration with Sales department and selected customers samples.

Supervise the team in the development of new products and executing improvement on existing products.

Improving our product range and keeping the product range updated with the new trends in technology phasing out obsolete products.

Harmonize concerned departments to update the product range with the developed product, e.g. Sales to promote the product, Design and Engineering for drawings and specifications, Materials Department for sourcing suppliers and procurement, etc.

Perform complete review, verification, and validation for new products to ensure conformity to requirement and fitness for use.

Assess and develop the requirements for new products based on the market needs in collaboration with sales department in line with selected customers’ sample.

Assist in updating the company catalogues and brochures.

Submit periodical reports to management showing the status of research and development progress.

Expectations

A Bachelor degree in Pharmacy or related discipline.

Master’s degree will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 6 years’ cognate experience in pharmaceuticals.

Excellent Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including good presentation and report writing skills.

Advanced computer skills on MS Office and other related packages.

Leadership skills.

Analytical and Creative thinking.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

