Abt Associates Job Vacancy : Project Assistant 8 / Capacity Building Officer – SHOPS Plus

Abt Associates – The International Health Division is committed to the improvement of health and healthcare delivery around the world. Serving both the public and private sectors, our efforts include health policy research and evaluation, health promotion and disease prevention, health finance, and health systems management. Our impact is felt in policies that ensure healthcare access for women, children, and individuals with special needs, in strengthening health infrastructures, and HIV/AIDS solutions.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Project Assistant 8 / Capacity Building Officer – SHOPS Plus



Opportunity

Abt Associates seeks a Capacity Building Officer to support a family planning project under SHOPS Plus. SHOPS Plus is USAID’s flagship initiative in private sector health.

The project seeks to harness the full potential of the private sector and catalyze public-private engagement to improve health outcomes in TB, family planning, HIV/AIDS, maternal and child health, and other health areas.

In Nigeria, SHOPS Plus will capacitate public and private providers to scale up family planning, especially Long Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARCs) in FCT and Plateau States.

The Capacity Building Officer will ensure effective coordination of competency-based FP/LARC trainings in Plateau state.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Work closely with the RH/FP Capacity Building Specialist (CBS) and other State Team members to manage training and other requirements in line with project objectives within the state.

Support and work with appropriate state officials to develop competency-based training programs to meet the identified needs, utilizing existing training modules as available.

Ensure effective and efficient operations through providing necessary capacity enhancement and institutional support for operations

Participate in the mapping and selection of health providers that will participate in trainings

Collaborate with state FP coordinators to organize training courses and workshops and lead in operationalization of these trainings.

With support of the State Coordinator and under the guidance of the CBS identify, contract, and manage trainers to implement project training courses in the state

Ensure FP/LARC trainings in the state meet quality standards

Maintain records of training attendance.

Monitor the effects of trainings through analyzing pre- and post-test results, course evaluation forms, and other analytic measurements and generate and submit appropriate reports promptly.

Work collaboratively with other technical staff and pertinent implementing partners at the state to ensure effective and timely program implementation

Participate in the development of strategy documents, work plans and reports.

Contribute to the Activity Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning system (especially in relation to health worker trainings)

Attend relevant meetings at state level and ensure effective linking, learning and sharing

Attend to other duties as may be identified or assigned.

Preferred Skills / Prerequisites

RN/RM, degree in Clinical Nursing/Midwifery, relevant paramedical degree or M.B.B.S degree. (Master’s Degree in Public Health is an advantage)

3-5 years demonstrated knowledge and experience in designing and managing clinical trainings (specific experience with FP/LARC training is desirable)

Extensive knowledge of the Nigerian public and private health sectors

Familiarity with different sociocultural and developmental issues related to RH/FP in Nigeria and the international community.

Strong interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.

Excellent computer, management and organizational skills.

Ability to run basic statistical analysis and generate good report is needed

A proven team player.

Ability to anticipate and solve problems.

Ability to independently plan and execute complex tasks while addressing daily management details and remaining organized and focused on long-term deadlines and strategy.

Ability to travel within the state approximately 50% of the time.

Minimum Qualifications

( 2+ ) years of experience OR the equivalent combination of education and experience.

Application Closing Date

How to Apply

