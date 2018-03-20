Vacancies at Petrok Oil And Gas Services Limited (7 Positions) – Apply Now

Petrok Oil And Gas Services Limited is a project support company registered in Nigeria and dedicated to reducing clients’ risks by providing Manpower Supply and Development, Equipment/Material Supply Services, Marine Vessel Supply and Offshore Operations, Heavy Duty Equipment Supply & Maintenance and Technical Consultancy Services. Petrok Oil and Gas Service Limited provides services to clients in the Oil & Gas industry, Energy, Engineering and other industries.At POGS, we ensure that our clients focus on their comparative advantage, save money and time by outsourcing needs to a highly efficient and skilled team. We understand the essence of redefining standards in the industry hence; we have entered into strategic alliances with renowned names in the industry to continuously boost the level of support we provide to our client and their operations.

Discipline Engineer (Structural)

Job Objective: To provide structural engineering expertise to aid in the execution of the

Company’s onshore and offshore projects and ongoing operations.

Responsibilities:

Assist with the resolution of structural engineering questions from conceptual engineering through to detailed design and construction. Carry out reviews of Design Bases, design drawings and specifications, etc. Provide structural engineering input to other discipline specialists to assure that design outputs are consistent.

To act as the Company representative (as required) to ensure that design work by contractors meets Company standards and relevant industry codes, in particular, API, ASME, ANSI, NFPA, etc.

Assist resident or project engineers with structural engineering aspects of project design. Scope includes new structures, modifications like deck extensions to existing structures etc.

Initiate and coordinate tasks needed for project execution including surveys, permitting or government reviews, material specification, installation procedures, testing, etc.

Planning Engineer

Job Objective:

Provide planning, scheduling and reporting services for fabrication and brownfield works associated with a wide range of upstream oil and gas projects, both off shore and onshore. These projects include upgrades and expansions of existing facilities.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain specific brownfield planning, scheduling and reporting procedures.

Prepare and maintain updated execution plans, as well as resourced detailed schedules, for all projects.

Perform resource loading and generate reports as required.

Monitor actual versus planned progress against approved (base lined) detailed schedules. Prepare forecasts and highlight / resolve areas of concern and prepare appropriate recovery plans.

Identify critical paths and analyse and propose improvements to schedules.

Produce weekly and monthly Project Progress reports, look ahead and ad-hoc reports, as requested.

Review & audit planning procedures, reports and schedules.

Subcontracts Coordinator

Job Objective:

Coordinate and supervise the pre and post subcontract administration activities. Provide day to day contract management support and contribute to all Tendering,

Contracting, Variations, sub-contracts and Claims matters in relation to Projects Group.

Develop subcontracting strategies along with Contract Holder/Sponsors for prime contracts as well as sub-contracts.

Provide supervision regarding the management of subcontracts. Liaise with the Contracts Administrators, and nominated Legal Department representative, if applicable, on the resolution of associated issues, as and when necessary.

Coordinate the collation and compilation of all Contract documentation using Company’s approved ensuring at all times that the Company’s interests are adequately protected.

Provide pre and post award subcontract administration services in respect of subcontracts, including the following specific duties:

Support the Department Head in pre-award contract negotiations.

Review, in conjunction with the Contracts Analysts, incoming contractual letters.

Review requests for variation/claims submitted by subcontractors

Materials Officer

Job Objective: nterface with all sections within the Materials Management Group to ensure an excellent service is provided to the assigned project.

Responsibilities:

Interface with the Project Management Team to ensure current status of project materials is updated into the project plan.

Produce regular reports on material status for the Project Management Team as requested.

Liaise with Purchasing Team to ensure the project priorities are clear and resources are available.

Ensure correct data is provided to purchasing to allow them to source materials and equipment required for the project.

Communicate daily with the purchasing and project teams to ensure priorities are set and met.

Prepare and update Procurement Status Reports for issue to purchasing and project teams.

Expedite activities from project and purchasing teams to ensure schedule is met.

Project Control Lead

Job Objective: Develop and ensure structured, consistent and accurate cost control, reporting and estimating for the project Management group. Maximise the use and integration of cost control and WBS systems.

Responsibilities:

Maintain accurate tracking, analysis and reporting of project budget performance at the individual Project level to ensure that cost overruns are identified prior to incurring any unauthorized expenditures.

Monitor expenditure monthly on a Value of Work Done (VOWD) basis for ongoing Projects and produce cost forecasts (latest estimates) to provide timely notification of potential over/underruns against approved budgets.

Produce monthly/quarterly/annual variance and trend analysis expenditure reports and explain key cost movements with respect to commitments, actuals (VOWD basis), latest estimates against plan as agreed with responsible PM’s.

Provide support to establish and maintain cost progress S-curves (inclusive of actuals, forecasts, and commitments) for all ongoing Projects.

Produce cost reports (monthly, quarterly and annually) as required, giving planned, actual and forecast costs, for all ongoing projects and contracts, in line with the agreed

AFE’s/WBS.

Yokohama CS300 Specialists

Applicants shuld posses relevant qualifications

Foxboro Triconex Specialis

Applicants shuld posses relevant qualifications

How to Apply

Apply Here :Please send cv to recruitment@petrokoilandgas.com

