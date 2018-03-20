Undergraduate Entrance Bursary at Concordia University in Canada, 2018 – Apply Now

The online application for the Fall 2018 Undergraduate Entrance Bursary Program is now available to new admission applicants for Fall 2018. Bursary Program is open to international students for pursuing undergraduate programme at Concordia University.

The Concordia University is a public comprehensive university located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on unceded Indigenous lands.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: June 2 2018

Course Level: Bursary is available for pursuing undergraduate programme.

Study Subject: Bursary is awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Number of Scholarships: A number of scholarships and bursaries with varying criteria are open to international students.

Scholarship can be taken in Canada

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: The Undergraduate Entrance Bursary Program is restricted to:

New Students who have applied for admission to a Bachelor’s program for Summer or Fall 2018 in any discipline of study

Candidates must be coming from CEGEP, Canadian High School or College, or equivalent

Students admitted and registered in Bachelor’s programs for Winter 2018 on the basis of CEGEP, Canadian High School of College or equivalent, are eligible to apply to be considered for Fall 2018.

If you meet the above criteria but have not yet applied for admission to Concordia University, please submit your admission application first, and wait 24 hours before attempting to apply for the Entrance Bursary program.

The Undergraduate Entrance Bursary program is not available to newly admitted students with previous University studies, with the exception of Mature Entry Program candidates seeking admission for Summer or Fall 2018 based on Independent studies at Concordia University.

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

To access the online application system, log on to your Student Center account and click on the “Apply for Bursaries or Scholarships” link on the left side. Once you are in the online applications section, choose “Aid Year 2019” and begin completing your Aid Declaration/Needs Analysis, and lastly the Entrance Bursary application itself. The online system will automatically save your application as you progress from one field to the next.

