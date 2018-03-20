Transmission Integration Engineer Job at MacTay Consulting -Apply here

MacTay Consulting – Our client, a reputable telecoms giant in Africa, is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Transmission Integration Engineer

Job Description

Our clients rapid network rollout and expansion requires the re-engineering of the core transport node DXX 8170 (A111) unto Tellabs 8180.

In the light of this, mobile backhaul traffic and equipment re-engineering services are being proposed to address network capacity growth requirement within core transport node and as well migrating all required signaling link and services provisioned on A111 unto Tellabs 8180.

The key benefit to Our client is to achieve a re-engineered network that is scalable, seamlessly future proof for (Ethernet and data provisioning) and space management within all switch sites.

Re-engineering Services and design

The re-engineering Services are essential in the overall backhaul solution as it provides end-to-end design needed to successfully deploy, integrate, and effectively migrate live traffic. It includes: Network Assessment/Audit: Perform network audit for the location in scope and provide analysis report Network Architecture: Create network diagram based on information gathering on node network in the required locations High Level Design: Produce evolved high-level Design (HLD) based on existing design and future strategy Produce Low Level/Implementation Design (LLD) based on agreed HLD Traffic/Services Migration: Implementation of services as agreed during LLD document

This is the on-site activity on the node level. All improvements recommended in the assessment report/LLD will be carried out on sites and remotely

Low Level Design and Guidance

LLD will be provided based on the agreed HLD. The LLD will include recommendations on how to fix the identified anomalies.

The guidance is a document on step-methodology to rectify the recommendation.

Re-engineering services

The re-engineering service addresses rectifying the items found within the assessment service.

Our client will provide planned work ref and support for traffic affecting tasks that will be carried out by assigned resources.

The re-engineering and migration will cover services migration and traffic aggregation on DXX 6300 with the Metro ring and DXX 8170 on switch sites.

Traffic migration will be executed during maintenance window as agreed during change management engagement.

Our clients NID team to provide resources in all locations that will work fully with Transmission consultant/ Expert during migration time (Maintenance window)

TX edge to provide INM access and local support during traffic migration.

Deliverable

Nodes identification and high-level design

Traffic re-engineering and low-level design

Traffic migration and provisioning

Node decommissioning

Labelling and site clean-up which includes removal of nodes from rack or shelve.

Project benefit:

Traffic migration and transport aggregation within the metro-ring will enhance transport topology and its architecture thereby providing room for expansion of new services as required in data provision and evolution as seen in the market today.

Service concentrates on Our client’s immediate network requirements as well as charting a path for the future.

Solution Benefit:

Transport Network clean-up on physical layout and logical architecture

Removal of legacy nodes which less utilization on overall network

Re-structuring and re-engineering of logical circuitry

Providing a more seamless and scalable platform for future evolution services.

Time Duration of Deliverable:

The proposed time period for the planned project is 3 months. This is dependent on the total number of services and node to be re-engineered.

Additional Information

Experience required:

Migration Activity

Field Support.

Experience in Telecoms and TX Network.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online

