Self-driving car kills woman in Arizona USA

Uber said Monday it is cooperating with police following a deadly accident involving one of the ride-share company’s self-driving cars in Arizona.

The Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode, with an operator behind the wheel, when it hit a woman walking in the street in the city of Tempe, according to the San Francisco-based company.The victim was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” an Uber spokesperson told AFP. “We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”

