Scrum Master at a Leading Nigerian Bank – Growth in Value Alliance (GV Alliance) Partners

GVA Partners – Our client, a large Bank, Lagos, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Scrum Master

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Summary of role

As a Scrum Master, you will bring passion and enthusiasm for coaching teams and reinforcing scrum and agile best practices within the digital Service team.

The ideal Scrum Master will be a team player and a great communicator, with the ability to facilitate creativity and empowerment for the team

Responsibilities and Functions

Guides the team and organization on how to use scrum & agile practices methodologies.

Oversees scrum process, coaches the team; facilitates transparent and adaptive team culture.

Leads daily scrum, sprint review, and planning meetings in a way that ensures full team engagement.

Supports product owner on release planning.

Removes all impediments to the team’s success, such as cultural barriers or logistic challenges, supporting the Product Owner, and ensuring that the team’s progress and successes are highly visible to all stakeholders.

Fosters close cooperation across all team members, encourages cross-training and supporting each other.

Facilitates communication and collaboration inside and outside the team.

Shields the team from external interference and ensures the team is fully functional and productive.

Generates agile mindset in team through conversations, coaching, and role playing exercises.

Builds a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of punishment.

Experience and Qualifications

Ideal candidate should have:

Minimum of 3 years of experience being a Scrum Master / Agile Coach and working across multiple Agile Squads from inception through MVP and v1 releases of digital products.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a technical leadership role.

Bachelors or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related quantitative discipline.

Certified Scrum Master / Agile Coach strongly preferred.

Ability to promote innovative thinking and self-improvement within the team.

Confidence and skill at navigating the team through road-blocks to allow sprints to be completed on time.

Banking experience or financial payments system experience highly desired.

Strong knowledge of and competency in Agile tools and techniques e.g. Kanban, backlog estimation, burn charts, etc.

Ability to coach team on agile practices and ensures adherence to agile methodology to deliver maximum business value on time.

Strong communication skills with ability to communicate complex messages and teach new concepts.

Able to resolve conflicts within the team before they become an issue, i.e. a strong mediator.

Experience in scheduling and coordinating meetings, identifying risks/dependencies/ impediments, coordinating resources and handling multiple priorities required.

Brings a high-energy and passionate outlook to the job and can influence those around them.

Able to build a sense of trust and rapport that creates a comfortable & effective workplace.

Passion for innovation and “can do” attitude.

Method of Application

Applicants should forward their CV’s in MS Word format with Cover Letters to: contact@gvapartners.com with “Scrum Master” as the subject of email.

Note: Only applications with cover letters will be considered

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)