Queensland University of Technology International Merit Scholarship in Australia, 2018 – Apply Now

The Queensland University of Technology International Merit Scholarship in Australia, 2018 is now ongoing for future international science and engineering undergraduate and postgraduate students at the University.

Queensland University of Technology campuses offers high-quality learning, teaching and research spaces to better meet the needs of students, academics, and researchers.

Scholarship Type:

Scholarships are available to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degree eprogramme.

Field of study:

Science and Engineering Faculty

Scholarship Benefits:

A scholarship to cover 25% of your tuition fees for your first semester of study at QUT. This scholarship is based on your entry score.

An ongoing scholarship to cover 25% of your tuition fees per semester of study at QUT, provided you meet the academic conditions.

To be taken in(Country):

Australia

Scholarship Number :

Not Specific

Eligible Nationality:

This scholarship is available to International students.

Eligibility:

Candidate must meet all the following requirements:

Complete a qualifying course with the necessary academic results.

Meet minimum English language entry requirements for the degree program. If you are completing a QUT pathway program (for English language purposes only), you may be eligible for this scholarship once you have started your degree program in one of the courses in our Science and Engineering Faculty

Start your coursework degree program no later than Semester 2, 2019.

To assess the English language proficiency, university accepts results from the following tests: IELTS (Academic); TOEFL iBT (Internet-based); Pearson Test of English (PTE Academic); Cambridge English: Advanced (CAE); Cambridge English: Proficiency (CPE).

Application Deadline:

Scholarship is open for the year 2018.

Application Procedure:

You do not need to apply for this scholarship.

We will assess your qualifications when you apply for study, and we will let you know if you meet the criteria.

What happens next?

You will receive an award letter with your offer

To receive the ongoing scholarship after your first semester, you must:

Maintain a minimum overall grade point average (GPA) of 5.5 on the QUT 7-point scale throughout your course at QUT.

You can begin the application by clicking To Apply Here



