Petroleum Products Sourcing Retail Analyst Job at HRLeverage – Apply Now

Job Title: Petroleum Products Sourcing Retail Analyst

Job Title: Petroleum Products Sourcing Retail Analyst

Job Summary

The incumbent would act to provide operational backing to the oil and gas downstream Supply and demand chain by offering support in the procurement of saleable petroleum products (PMS, DPK, AGO) for all retail stations.Details

Ensuring an optimal product reporting for all procured saleable petroleum products (PMS, DPK, AGO) for all retail stations.

Responsible for prompt reporting of market fluctuations and price data of petroleum products

Review prices and determines pull points each night for external carriers

Monitors fuel market pull points during the day for price changes and directs carriers to new pull points, as needed.

Analyzes the results of depot margins due to market price trends, transfer pricing influences, forecasted prices and refinery volumes, and reconciliation of forecasted gross margins to actual results.

Maintains, updates, and improves transfer pricing and forecast pricing systems and their processes and spot market pricing databases.

Maintains and improves Visual Basic macros within MS Excel and Access.

Provides analysis of historical and forecasted refinery pricing data to various company departments as well as providing input on industry spot market activity.

Provides correlations and analysis of data for use by various company departments.

Communicates data accurately and effectively in both written and verbal mediums to various company departments and upper management.

Responsible for billing issues by vendors

Documents daily business processes and work with team leader on pricing.

Sets weekly fuel surcharge for Atlas Oil and customers

Manages customer delivery requirements for all accounts to insure profitability

Interfaces with external customers to take orders and assist in other needs

Works with commercial transport sales reps to dispatch loads to internal and external carriers.

Monitors inventory management to ensure sites have product and are buying on the correct pricing days. Will place orders for inventory management sites as needed

Creates orders in the system

Follows up with carriers to get paperwork following deliveries for billing.

Qualifications

Fantastic user of Excel

Minimum of (4-6) years relevant work experience in retail sales in the downstream oil and gas sector.

Research analytical reporting skills

A good stress manager

Knowledge of the downstream Oil and gas is key

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV's to: My360Career1@gmail.com

